The Faith of The Fathers Ministries

Karl and Susie Gessler are the parents of The Karl Gessler Band (KGB): a family worship team made up of: Justice (14), Karli (13), Wesley (11), Josephine (9), Teresa (7), Lucy (4) and Henry (8months). We are a family on mission with Jesus who has travelled to minister throughout the United States in churches, rescue missions, rehab centers, festivals and outreaches. We are currently pastoring a local church and leading a deliverance ministry. Our focus is on discipleship and taking ownership of our spheres of influence for the Kingdom of God. Our goal is the revival of holiness, truth, freedom, goodness, peace, and joy in our personal lives, family lives, neighborhoods, regions, states, nation, and the world in that order and in Jesus' name. We believe in Christ's mandate to manifest the Kingdom of God on earth as it is in heaven, through the people of God. All of our work is funded by donations. We are NOT a 501c3 and don't wish to be so that we are free to minister in Truth without ungodly restraints. Thank you for your support!

www.karlgessler.com