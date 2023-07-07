The Faith of The Fathers Ministries

Monthly Goal:
Karl and Susie Gessler are the parents of The Karl Gessler Band (KGB): a family worship team made up of: Justice (14), Karli (13), Wesley (11), Josephine (9), Teresa (7), Lucy (4) and Henry (8months). We are a family on mission with Jesus who has travelled to minister throughout the United States in churches, rescue missions, rehab centers, festivals and outreaches. We are currently pastoring a local church and leading a deliverance ministry. Our focus is on discipleship and taking ownership of our spheres of influence for the Kingdom of God. Our goal is the revival of holiness, truth, freedom, goodness, peace, and joy in our personal lives, family lives, neighborhoods, regions, states, nation, and the world in that order and in Jesus' name. We believe in Christ's mandate to manifest the Kingdom of God on earth as it is in heaven, through the people of God. All of our work is funded by donations. We are NOT a 501c3 and don't wish to be so that we are free to minister in Truth without ungodly restraints. Thank you for your support!
www.karlgessler.com
Thank you for your ministry!
I deeply appreciate your podcast. It has been a great encouragement to my family and I
Just gratitude, thank you so much!
God with you Karl. I pray restoration for your community in Jesus name.
Praying peace and endurance over you, your family, and your community.
July 3rd, 2024
Thank you for your support! I wish I had provided more bonus content for you as faithful supporters, but please know that we are very grateful and are making the best use of each dollar as we are able. Besides a church planet, deliverance services, and a busy prayer ministry, we are using your funds to produce some new music! This new release that will be publicly available very soon.
I, (Karl), wrote the title song to this album as a sermon to myself:
If I speak in the tongues of men or of angels, but do not have love, I am only a resounding gong or a clanging cymbal. 2 If I have the gift of prophecy and can fathom all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have a faith that can move mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. 3 If I give all I possess to the poor and give over my body to hardship that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing.
1 Corinthians 13:1-3 NIV
September 2nd, 2023
Thank you for partnering with us. Here is a short video update on what has happened in this previous month of life and ministry. We are not doing one thing but many! Thank you for helping us do what we do!
In this update:
A new baby!
A church building!
Deliverance from demons!
and a brand new song!
Ministry Video Update September 2023
July 7th, 2023
Charles Finney once said, "Revival is no more a miracle than a wheat harvest: You go to be exhausted, and you wake up exhausted." If that is the definition of a revival season, we are in it!
Early in June, we had our third Mass Deliverance and Healing service in Hendersonville. Several people received deliverance and healing that night. Since that day, a steady stream of people has come to our home for deliverance. While it is exhausting in some regards, it is also incredibly rich and life-giving. Jesus keeps blowing His wind in our sails.
Last week, we sang in a nursing home where two elderly women prayed to receive Jesus! One woman, to my shock, knew nothing about Jesus. She said, "I am Jewish. That is my background. But I have never experienced anything like this (The presence of Jesus through worship)!"
The deeper we go into the ministry of deliverance, the clearer its vitality becomes. More survivors of Satanic Ritual Abuse reach out to us every month. We are focusing more on training, teaching others to do the ministry even as we learn because the harvest is plentiful and the laborers are few.
Thank you for supporting us in this grand endeavor to preach the Gospel and the hearts of men everywhere, especially in America.
God Bless You for your gift!
May 9th, 2023
Hi Friends!
Just a quick note to let you know how your gifts are serving the Kingdom of God.
As a family, we are travelling less because we are much busier at home these days, leading a Church from our living room. Through the ministry of deliverance, God has given us many opportunities to set the captives free and disciple. Our living room is overflowing and we are look towards how we might meet in a larger space. This is a good problem! This week alone, I have been contacted by over ten people online who need deliverance prayer. It's very exciting and also exhausting!
This Wednesday, we will be doing an evangelistic outreach in our town. Next week, we will do a little travelling for deliverance ministry in our region. God is at work in us and we are very excited. Your continued gifts help us do this ministry, as well as continue to produce worship music and teaching/inspiring podcast videos.
Last but not least, we are also still producing "Safety Steve" videos on the side. This is comic relief for us and a chance to provide safe and encouraging family entertainment. If you haven't seen it yet, check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T75yJB1qkHg
February 1st, 2023
Hello friends,
Time goes by very quickly and I often feel like my thanks for your generous support is inadequate. I don't feel like we have given our supporters good "bonus" material. But I want you to know two things:
1. We are incredibly grateful for each one of you who give and encourage us. Nothing is too small or insignificant. Every word of encouragement, every prayer, every $1 is fuel for our fire. We cannot say THANK YOU, enough.
2. Please, do not equate a lack of social media content with a lack of activity. We believe that the world wide web has tremendous value but we also believe the analogue world takes priority in God's economy. If we are quieter on-line, it means that we are busier on-earth.
That being said, we recently did a fascinating family trip to Nashville, TN to learn more about deliverance ministry. It was incredibly exciting and we made our trip into a vlog for you (Including a VERY IMPORTANT FAMILY ANNOUNCMENT!). Check it out here if you haven't seen it.
Also, we just finished our first multi-family mission effort on a weekend trip to Chattanooga, TN. We will share that fun vlog with you in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, we are continuing with our house church plant, which is going very well. Thank you for helping us do it! You are building God's Kingdom.
I am continuing to put out podcast episodes at least on a weekly basis. Don't miss those here.
God Bless You all!
--Karl Gessler and Family
December 2nd, 2022
Hello Friends!
Thank you, so much, for your continued support! I feel like our public appearance has been constantly in flux. Our video content formats have changed regularly, our introduction videos change, and we sometimes make vlogs, sometimes podcasts, music, and interviews. But the common denominator is this: REVIVAL FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY. That is our passion. I think those of you who have stayed with us for this long know that is our heart.
We will continue to serve you as we serve the Lord by providing content to encourage you in this pursuit of revival. We believe exciting and challenging times are ahead for the Church. And we have exciting and challenging projects ahead of us as a family ministry. We will share each of them with you as they come to completion.
We also want to hear from you! What would you like to see more from us? More music? More missionary vlogs? More interviews? More Family Vlogs?More Concerts or Live Streams? You can help us with your feedback!
Please know that every dollar you share helps us as we lay our lives down for the Gospel. God is on the move, and you are helping us move with Him! God Bless you! If you missed it, we have an hour-long vlogumentary of our summer ministry tour available for you on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1wzhpy-the-mobile-church-tour-our-summer-tour-for-revival-of-2022.html
--Karl Gessler and the Gessler Family.
October 21st, 2022
Hello Friends!
Thank you so much for being a crucial part of our ministry!
We recently finished another ministry tour, and we have put together a playlist of short videos so that you can journey with us after the fact. We are now at home again to focus on our church plant and local ministry. But we expect to be on the road again before too long.
Please, enjoy the journey with us!
God Bless!
>>The Mobile Church Tour Video Playlist <<
Karl Gessler
September 3rd, 2022
We are only days away from our next ministry tour. We are chasing revival in America. We want to live through the greatest revival in world history!
Instead of making several vlogs from this trip, we are going to make one epic vlog that we will share with you this fall. Look out for that! It is going to be great! Thank you for helping us do what we do. Please, pray for us as we go out to preach the Gospel with power over these next few weeks.
Love,
The Gesslers
August 24th, 2022
Thank you for your continued support! We are excited about our upcoming tour! But I also want to let you know that we are still 100 percent in ministry when we are not traveling. You are helping us minister in our hometown through discipleship, worship, and fellowship through our house church. This local ministry has grown to take up more space in our lives in the past couple of years, and we are excited about what God is doing. Thank you for helping us do it through your gifts! May the Lord bless you abundantly.
Sincerely,
Karl Gessler
P.S. We just completed another family music video featuring Teresa Gessler for the first time. You can check it out here: JESUS LOVES ME https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5oV1XY8R_I
August 18th, 2022
Hello Friends!
Thank you so much for your loving support! We are excited to announce that our next ministry tour is only a few weeks away! We will be visiting Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and more! Thank you for helping us share the love, hope, and healing of Jesus wherever we go! You make it happen!
See you on the tour ~ Karl Gessler
The Mobile Church Tour
July 23rd, 2022
Hello Friends!
We are so thankful for your generous support! We had a busy month in July, learning more about deliverance ministry in a hands-on fashion was very exciting and challenging. One of the highlights of July is our finished music video for "Build My Life." With the help of our friend, Becca Pethel, this video is epic! We believe it will bless and inspire you.
In August, we will be prepping for and looking forward to our upcoming ministry tour in September. Please, pray for God's favor, protection, leading, and blessing as we prepare for this. Thank you so much!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNP5K1zglOA
June 24th, 2022
We just want to say a HUGE THANK YOU! for joining us on Give Send Go! We are happy and excited to make the transition from Patreon to this Christian network. It is so refreshing to give and receive through brothers and sisters.
If you have any questions about charges during this transition, please let us know. We are newly adjusting to this platform as well and are learning how it works. Your feedback will help us communicate better with you.
God Bless! And may we all be used by God for revival right now. Amen
--Karl Gessler
