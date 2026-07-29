They Trust witchcraft! Help me preach Jesus tothem

.✨ There is Revival in Karen View!!! God is doing great things in the lives of the Karen view people. They trust in witchcraft, we trust in Jesus!





In Karen View Estate, many families face deep poverty. All they know is witchcraft. God is already transforming lives, and souls are coming back to Christ. Help me preach Christ to them through a church plant.

Some go days without proper food, medicine, or even hope.

But together, we can change that.





💒 City of Light Chapel – A Vision of Hope





God has called us to plant City of Light Chapel, a church built on small home cell groups already meeting weekly to pray, share God’s Word, and support one another.

We believe real transformation starts in homes and hearts — one person at a time.





🤲 Our Mission in Action





We’re showing the love of Jesus in practical ways:





🥖 Feed a Family: $100 can feed one family for 2 months





💊 Provide Medicine: Help the sick and elderly get essential care





🙏 Grow Faith: Support our 3 active cell groups reaching homes with prayer and hope





💚 Our Goal: $30,000





Your giving will help us:





Secure a simple meeting space





Provide Bibles and teaching materials





Feed families and supply medicine





Equip our growing cell groups





“You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden.” — Matthew 5:14





🌟 Be the Light — Donate Now!





Every gift, big or small, helps us bring hope, food, and faith to Karen View.

💚 Together, we can light up this community with the love of Christ.