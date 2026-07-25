Karen’s Transplant

Hi, my name is piper goss and i’m 19 years old, my mom is currently in duke university hospital waiting to receive a transplant, and without this transplant she will lose her life, thankfully with the insurance she has most if not all of her medical bills are being taken care of but my family is stuck with the financial burden of traveling back and forth to durham all the time and also paying for the parking tickets at the hospital, i’ve decided to start this to help give my family some relief with having to travel back and forth all the time, i’m not asking for handouts or pity but if you can donate or even share it would be very highly appreciated from me and my family, we have a long road ahead of us and it’s not going to be easy for us, if anyone donates or even shares i thank you from the bottom of my heart.