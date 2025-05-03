Campaign Image

Funeral Expenses for Karen Gasteier Colapietro

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Debra Gasteier Klingelhofer

Campaign funds will be received by Debra Klingelhofer

Karen is at end-stage COPD/CHF. She is currently in the hospital on hospice. Doctors do not expect her to leave the hospital. She is surrounded by loving family who are trying to make her as comfortable as possible.

She has no life insurance and we are trying to raise money for her funeral services. We would greatly appreciate anything anyone can do to help.


Recent Donations
Julie and Lou Centrella
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

We love you Aunt Karen.

