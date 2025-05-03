Funeral Expenses for Karen Gasteier Colapietro

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Debra Klingelhofer
Karen is at end-stage COPD/CHF. She is currently in the hospital on hospice. Doctors do not expect her to leave the hospital. She is surrounded by loving family who are trying to make her as comfortable as possible.
She has no life insurance and we are trying to raise money for her funeral services. We would greatly appreciate anything anyone can do to help.
We love you Aunt Karen.
