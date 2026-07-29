Karen Chavez Memorial

My Aunt Karen passed away on May 15th 2026. Her son Kris would desperately love to give his beautiful mother a much deserved memorial service. She was everything to him. There is just no money to do this. Her stay in the nursing home took everything he had. Would there be anyway that you could all give and help him do this for her. Any amount is not to shall. I would appreciate it so much. She was always so sweet to me. I would really love to see her go home with a sweet memorial. Thank you so much