Goal:
IDR RP17,000,000
Raised:
IDR RP200,000
Campaign funds will be received by EKATERINA BAKUNOVA
I was sick with a Dengue fever for 10 days and could not get out of bed to extend my visa. SO now i owe the Indonesian government 60$ for each day of the visa overstay even tho i have the medical reasons and proofs . Clearly there is no chance to stop the process so each next day will cost me 60$ more
-
