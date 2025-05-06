Campaign Image

Visa overstay

Goal:

 IDR RP17,000,000

Raised:

 IDR RP200,000

Campaign created by EKATERINA BAKUNOVA

Campaign funds will be received by EKATERINA BAKUNOVA

Visa overstay

I was sick with a Dengue fever for 10 days and could not get out of bed to extend my visa. SO now i owe the Indonesian government 60$ for each day of the visa overstay even tho i have the medical reasons and proofs . Clearly there is no chance to stop the process so each next day will cost me 60$ more 

