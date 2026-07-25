At Kanisa's Call Ministry, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Our heart is to go where no one else wants to go; to travel deep into the jungles, high into the mountains, and far out into the wilderness, finding the forgotten and overlooked people of the world and sharing the Good News of salvation with them. It is both exciting and fulfilling to be involved in the work of God.





How you can help power our mission:

Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal. Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact. Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.

Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.