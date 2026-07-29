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Kameryns Education Fund

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKameryn Miller

Kameryns Education Fund

My name is Kameryn Miller, and I am currently pursuing my education in Applied Management with the goal of earning both my Bachelor’s and eventually my Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA). I am raising $7,000 to help cover tuition, books, and educational expenses so I can continue building the future God has placed on my heart.

Education has become more than just a career path for me; it is a calling. Through every challenge and season of uncertainty, my faith in Jesus Christ has been my foundation. God has continually opened doors for me, provided opportunities, and reminded me that perseverance and purpose go hand in hand. I believe He has called me to use business and leadership as tools to serve others, create opportunities, and make a meaningful impact in my community.

Growing up, I learned the value of hard work, responsibility, and trusting God even when the path ahead was unclear. Those experiences shaped my desire to pursue a degree in Applied Management and Business Administration so I can develop the leadership skills needed to help organizations, support people, and lead with integrity and compassion.

My long-term goal is to build a successful career that allows me to give back to others, support my family, and serve God through my work. I want to be a leader who reflects Christian values in every environment I enter, someone who leads with honesty, humility, and purpose.

While I have worked hard academically and personally to pursue higher education, the financial burden of completing both degrees is significant. The $7,000 I am hoping to raise will help me continue my education without being overwhelmed by financial obstacles. Every donation, prayer, and share brings me one step closer to completing my degrees and pursuing the purpose God has for my life.

I truly believe that with faith, dedication, and support from others, anything is possible. Thank you for believing in me, investing in my future, and helping me continue this journey. Your generosity not only supports my education, but it is also helping me grow into the person and leader God has called me to be.

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