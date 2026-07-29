Kalithas Selvaraju (Fund Raising)

In memory of Kalithas Selvaraju.





Dear all,





Kalithas was more than a teammate to many of us—he was supportive, dependable, and generous with his time. His kindness and the way he showed up for others made a real difference. Kalithas was a devoted father, son, and husband. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Krishna, and their two children, Rayshaan (15) and Rashwin (9), who will deeply miss him.





He was a much-loved member of his family, and his loss is felt by everyone who knew him and he’ll be greatly missed.





To honour Kalithas’ memory and support his family, we’re organising a voluntary collection to help with his children’s education and related needs. If you’re able to contribute any amount would be sincerely appreciated.





Thank you in advance for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult time for Kalithas’ family.



