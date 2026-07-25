Kalin Family Tragedy

Dave and Tammy Kalin have spent years showing up for others.

They are the kind of people who don’t hesitate when someone is in need. Whether it’s helping a neighbor, supporting their community, or quietly stepping in when no one else sees, they’ve always given with open hearts and strong faith.

Recently, everything changed.

Dave and Tammy were involved in a serious car accident that has left them both injured and facing a long road to recovery. While we are incredibly thankful they are still here, the impact on their lives has been overwhelming.

Because of their injuries, they are currently unable to work. As the owners of the Kalin Farmers Market and Seed Store, their livelihood depends on their ability to be present and run their business—something they simply cannot do right now.

While some (not all) medical expenses may be covered, the greater burden is the loss of their income and the day-to-day costs of living. Bills continue to come in, and without the ability to work, they are facing a very real and immediate financial strain just trying to meet basic needs.

This is where we can step in.

If Dave and Tammy have ever touched your life, or if you simply believe in helping good people through hard times, please consider donating. No amount is too small. It all adds up and makes a real difference in helping them keep up with daily living expenses while they focus on healing.

If you’re unable to give, sharing this page and lifting them up in prayer is just as meaningful.

They have spent their lives helping others. Now it’s our turn to surround them with that same love and support.

All funds raised through this campaign will go directly to Dave and Tammy, and will be handled by me, Kathleen Pellegrino. I am a very close friend to their family, and we truly consider one another family. I felt called to step in and help in whatever way I can during this difficult season. It’s simply the right thing to do, and a way for me to be the hands and feet of Christ in supporting people I love so deeply. Please know that every contribution is given with prayer and care, and will go directly toward helping Dave and Tammy with both ongoing medical needs and, most importantly, their everyday living expenses as they walk through this season of healing and recovery.

Thank you for being a blessing to them during this time.











