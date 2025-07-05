Kalil Goes to College

Campaign created by Rophe Mason

Campaign funds will be received by Rophe Mason

Kalil joined our family 2 years ago from Guinea Africa! He came over with the hope and dream to play basketball in college! After completing his junior & senior year here in America he has been offered a spot on a team at Barton Community College in Kansas. While his academic are covered, we are hoping to help him with all things room & board. He has been working this summer doing landscaping, and has been an intricate part of our family. We are so proud of how hard he has worked to excel in school (hello 3.9 GPA) while learning conversational English & navigate America's culture. Any amount will help set him up for success this year! 
Recent Donations
Jamkwon
$ 100.00 USD
22 hours ago

Nice job!

Rachel Nguyen
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

You got this Kalil!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Indu
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Aliese F
$ 20.00 USD
10 days ago

Sending good vibes and good luck!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Keith
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
10 days ago

Good luck, Khalil!

Leslie Boisseau
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

