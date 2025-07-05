Kalil Goes to College

Kalil joined our family 2 years ago from Guinea Africa! He came over with the hope and dream to play basketball in college! After completing his junior & senior year here in America he has been offered a spot on a team at Barton Community College in Kansas. While his academic are covered, we are hoping to help him with all things room & board. He has been working this summer doing landscaping, and has been an intricate part of our family. We are so proud of how hard he has worked to excel in school (hello 3.9 GPA) while learning conversational English & navigate America's culture. Any amount will help set him up for success this year!