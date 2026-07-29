Kalianna opportunity Education

My Granddaughter is 14 years old and got accepted to the Harvard medical school summer pre college. Kalianna dreams of being a cardio thoracic surgeon. Kali is a very kind, loving girl who tries her hardest at everything she does. My daughter is a single mother of 3 and can not afford for her to go to this program, I feel awful that I also do not have this money or I would pay it in a heart beat. Most scholarships are cut of by dates we didn’t know about. If you can even direct us to where we could get grant help. This is a girl who has goals and High moral standards for a young woman. I pray that we can find a way to send Kali to the biomedical program at Harvard, Kali was also accepted to the Boston university program, however it’s the same issue financially. Do you think you could help us??? We would be so grateful and contributing to a future for this girl.