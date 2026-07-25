Kali and I need help in our battle against panleuk

I have so many memories with Kali.

Four years ago, a neighbor called me after finding a young calico cat hiding under her barbecue pit with two tiny kittens. She was just a kitten herself.

My heart melted.

I've always had a soft spot for calicos, and Kali is the most beautiful one I've ever known. She has so much sass. She talks to me, sleeps beside me every night, and even walks me to the bathroom in the middle of the night to make sure I find my way back to bed.

Now she's the one who needs me.

If you're able to help, whether through a donation, purchasing an item from my wish list, or simply sharing this fundraiser, my family and I would be deeply grateful.



