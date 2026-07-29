Kaleo Leadership

This summer, I have the opportunity to serve at Kaleo, a nine-week discipleship and leadership program in Palm Coast, Florida. Kaleo is designed to equip college students to grow deeper in their faith, build Christ-centered community, and learn how to live out the mission of making disciples.

Through this experience, I’ll be investing in my spiritual growth while also pouring into others—walking alongside students, building meaningful relationships, and helping point people toward Christ. It’s an opportunity to grow as a leader, strengthen my faith, and be part of something bigger than myself.

To make this possible, I am raising support to help cover the cost of the program. Every donation directly helps me step into this opportunity and allows me to focus fully on serving, growing, and investing in others. Thank you for considering partnering with me—your support makes a real impact.