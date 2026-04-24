Kale Landewee Shake the Nation E360 Serve Trip

Hello my name is Kale Landewee, and coming up on September 24-26 I will be in Apopka, Florida to serve at the Shake the Nations Evangelist 360 School of Evangelism. I attended this three day intensive last February as part of the launch of the school. Now, I have been given an opportunity to serve as a volunteer at the second session of this school on September 24-26. I am raising funds to be able to cover my travel expenses to Apopka, transportation while in Apopka, housing, and other miscellaneous living expenses while I am there. I sincerely thank all who have and will give towards this trip and I pray that you would sow into this opportunity in faith. I believe that God has something powerful to open in your life through your obedience. I have provided a list of expenses below as well as ways to give. Above all though, I truly ask for your prayer and I ask that you pray and seek God's face before you decide to give. Thank you for sowing into the kingdom and for sowing into the mandate that God has placed upon my life. I love you all. Thank you.

Trip Expenses:

Flights~$350

Transportation(Ubers, Airport Parking)~$150

Airbnb- $275

Miscellaneous(Food, Unexpected Expenses)~$50