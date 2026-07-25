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Empower Kaiyah's Future in Ministry

Raised$420 USD

Fundraiser created byEvony Wilson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kaiyah Wilson

Empower Kaiyah's Future in Ministry

My heart is full of gratitude today, not just because it's a beautiful day,  but because I'm reminded of the small moments—like Kaiyah's determination to chase her dreams. Kaiyah, at 18, decided she wanted to pursue her passion in Student Ministry.

Her dream isn’t just about a career; it’s the heartbeat of what makes her day brighter and more fulfilling. But here's where our hearts drop—the journey is tougher than anticipated, financially speaking. You see, Kaiyah has been accepted and currently attending Highlands College in Birmingham, Alabama, an amazing place that aligns with her dreams and goals. Yet, there are hurdles: remaining tuition fees, living expenses, etc.

As a family, we've chipped in as much as possible, but the gap remains. It’s at times like these when I see Kaiyah—so young yet so brave with her head held high despite the uncertainty of how she will bridge that financial gap to continue college and further her education in ministry.

This is where we turn to you, our community, for help. Your support could mean the world to Kaiyah. It's about more than just money—it’s a lifeline for someone who wants nothing but to serve through faith and learning. Every dollar counts in turning her dream into reality.

If you ask me what fuels my hope, it’s this: seeing how Kaiyah lights up when she talks about her plans, her eyes gleaming with passion not just for a college education but for making the world better one soul at a time. She's more than ready to step into her calling—she needs us all to help clear that final path of hope.

We believe in Kaiyah because she believes in something greater, and it’d be an honor to support her as she embarks on this sacred journey towards making a difference through faith. If you feel the same way or just want to cheer for potential—share your shareables, donate what you can, but most importantly, show up for someone who's showing up for us all!

Let’s rally together and give Kaiyah that little extra push she needs into a future filled with faith-fueled action. She’s worth every dollar; more than words or even dreams can express—she is hope, love, and light in the making. And we couldn't be prouder.

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