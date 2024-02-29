Supporting Kaiya's International Ministries

My name is Kaiya, and my mission is to wholeheartedly embrace the divine calling to share the transformative power of God's love with the world through international ministries. Fueled by unwavering faith and a deep conviction that every individual deserves to experience the grace of God, my journey is dedicated to inspiring, uplifting, and transforming lives globally.

As I embark on the upcoming chapter of my mission with YWAM's Discipleship Training School in Maui, HI, I am committed to becoming a vessel of God's teachings. The foundational principles of God's Nature and Character, God’s Redemption through the Cross, and His Intention for Individuals, Peoples, and Creation will shape my training. Through these core values, I will develop a profound understanding of God’s Word and Commission, preparing me for the dynamic outreach phase in South East Asia.

During the outreach phase, my goal is to make a lasting impact through evangelism, teaching, discipleship, cross-cultural communication, and the exercise of spiritual gifts. By reaching out to the lost and embracing diverse communities, I aim to extend God's love and compassion to those who need it most.

To achieve this mission, I humbly seek financial support, with a target of $8,100 by September, to fund my journey. This investment will enable me to undergo the necessary training and outreach, contributing to the expansion of God's kingdom and the fulfillment of His purpose.

Upon my return, I am committed to continuing this international ministry journey, guided by the grace of God, as I explore further programs with YWAM. I strive to be a beacon of hope, a source of inspiration, and a testament to the boundless love of our Creator. Join me in spreading the good news, building bridges across cultures, and fostering a world where God's light shines brightly in every corner.