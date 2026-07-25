We mourn the devastating loss of Kaitlyn Embry and her unborn child, who passed away on May 29th at the age of 27. She leaves behind her husband Tristan and young son Colton. Financial contributions will be used to help cover funeral expenses and help provide time to grieve the unexpected loss of a wife and mother. We also ask for your prayers. Thank you for your generosity.





+Eternal rest grant unto them O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May they rest in peace.+