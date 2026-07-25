Kaitlin's Hope: A Family in Need

Our hearts are broken as we share the sudden and devastating loss of Tom, who passed away from cardiac arrest. He leaves behind his loving wife, Kaitlin, two young children, and a precious baby on the way. This unimaginable loss has shaken their family to the core, and they are now facing a future without a devoted husband, a loving father, and the primary provider for their home.





Kaitlin is now carrying the weight of grief while preparing to welcome a new life into the world and caring for her two young children. In the midst of this overwhelming loss, she is also facing a heavy financial burden. Tom did not have life insurance or health insurance, leaving Kaitlin responsible for medical bills, funeral expenses, and the ongoing costs of raising their children on her own. No one should have to navigate this kind of heartbreak while also worrying about how to make ends meet.





We are asking for your support—whether through a donation, a prayer, or simply sharing this page—to help ease the burden on Kaitlin and her children during this incredibly difficult time. Every contribution will go directly toward covering immediate expenses and helping provide stability for her family as she begins to rebuild and care for her children.





While we grieve Tom’s loss deeply, we hold onto the hope and peace found in knowing that he was a believer and is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers mean more than words can express, and will help surround this family with love, strength, and support in the days ahead.