YWAM Australia

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,835
Campaign funds will be received by Kaisha Goddard
Hi!
My name is Kaisha and in September I will be doing a Discipleship Training School (DTS) with YWAM in Eastern Australia.
I never would’ve never imagined myself moving to Australia to do missions, but the Lord is so amazing in the way He works things out. I have been on a couple of week-long mission trips since 2020, and I love getting to grow through them and see the Lord working all over the world. I’ve been dreaming for a couple years about doing a mission's program and have always leaned towards YWAM because I’ve had some friends go through it and love it. I’m excited to commit this time to growing in my relationship with the Lord and seeking Him for whatever comes next. The Bible talks about life as a vapor; we only get so much time, and there’s million ways you could choose to use it. I want to give it back to the one who gave it all to me and use my time, money, resources and talents to serve him. I know that this is something that he has called me to and I’m excited to see what He has planned.
For the first 3 months, we will in Australia for the lecture phase of DTS. During this part of the course, we will spend time studying and exploring a range of topics, including identity in Christ, the character and nature of God, hearing God's voice, evangelism, and prayer.
For the second part of the course, we will spend about 2 months on outreach, in a country yet to be decided. During this phase, we will put into practice what we learn in the lecture phase. The aim of the outreach is to reach the unreached, plant churches and bring hope through community development projects. It will be amazing to see God moving in the communities we visit and be able to share His love with the people we meet.
After this, we will regroup in Australia to talk about what we have seen God do in the outreach phase, before graduating the course.
I would be so grateful for any way you could help me on my journey! Any money raised will be used to pay for my tuition fees and to fund the outreach phase. Please keep me in your prayers, because while I know this will be good, it will be hard.
Thanks so much,
Kaisha
P.S. If you’re interested in following my journey, give me your email so I can add you to my list 🙂
Praying that God will bless this time, for the glory of His name and for your joy in Him!
I hope you have an incredible time in Australia kaisha! Matt 5:16
So excited for you. You have such an awesome heart for the Lord. You will do well and have a great impact
Praying God uses this trip in many ways but mostly all for his glory! We love you!
September 7th, 2024
I made it to Australia!
Highlights from week one: visiting Noosa beach, foot washing, worship/ impromptu repentance night, testimonies, meeting so many new people, volleyball.
Observations from week one: left side of the road driving, no refills, surfing is hard, kangaroo are the new deer, the moon is upside down, give way=yield keen=excited
I knew that the Lord was calling me here but it’s just so cool to see the ways He is working in my heart already. He’s been teaching me that He is the one who provides and sets a way before me. He is so intentional to speak me and challenge things I didn’t even realize I was holding onto in my heart! It’s so cool to see that the Lord is working in peoples hearts all over the world. “Every knee will bow, but it is my joy to do it now.” 💛
PS I’m doing my very best to come back with an Aussie accent, but it seems my Aussie friends are more influenced by my accent🤞
August 27th, 2024
Sitting here tonight thinking on Thursday like it’s another lifetime. It feels so far away…but ready or not, here it comes. I’ve been in awe of the Lord lately…specifically, in the way He loves us through the people in our lives and how He made us so unique in the ways we love. It’s amazing how love can present itself in so many forms from a check-in text message to setting aside time to have lunch or ice cream. I’ve been so encouraged by the support, thoughts and prayers that people have sent my way. What a beautiful gift the Lord has given us in relationships! It’s what we are created for: relationship, first with Him and then with others. So be encouraged, you are seen and loved by the Creator of the universe, and He welcomes you to live out of His love by uniquely loving those around you. And it matters, showing others that you care matters and it makes a difference. So thank you, each and every one of you for loving me so well! It means so much to me! I’m excited to see what the Lord does over the next couple of months, not just in my life but I’m so excited to come back and see what He done here in all your lives! 💛
August 1st, 2024
Less than a month is feeling a little too real! Last week I was wrestling with the Lord about this Australia decision. Where excitement had been, I was looking in a future that looked scary and lonely and hard, and I was trying to "flesh it out" with the Lord and get to the bottom of what I was feeling. As I meditated on Philippians 4:6-7, "Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.", I realized that I could let whatever I was feeling flow out of me and rise to the Lord and doing so would produce peace that surpasses all understanding. There are many reasons I could be anxious, but bringing all my concerns and fears before the Father reminds me that He hears me, and He goes before me. We bring him our requests and in exchange, He give us His peace that guards our hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.
So, we went through some of my fears, and I was reminded of the song "Into the unknown." from Frozen 2... haha the Lord uses the silliest things sometimes. There's a line in there that says, "I'm scared of what I'm risking if I follow you into the unknown." I realized that at the bottom of my list of fears was a fear of what I was risking by taking this step of faith with the Lord. I said, "Lord, what I have here is good. I don't want to risk it. I don't want this to change. I can serve you just fine right here, and it'll be good." And the Holy Spirit of so gently reminded me that, "It isn't good if it isn't submitted to the Lord. Things may appear good apart from the Lord, but they aren't." and I was also reminded of the verse in Samuel that says that obedience is better than sacrifice. I don't understand it all for sure, but at the end of the wrestling, I felt that peace, reassured that this was the Lord's calling for me. I'm excited about what He has planned for the unknown, and I'm thankful that all my unknowns are known to Him. He goes before me, behind me and walks with me!
