YWAM Australia

Hi!

My name is Kaisha and in September I will be doing a Discipleship Training School (DTS) with YWAM in Eastern Australia.

I never would’ve never imagined myself moving to Australia to do missions, but the Lord is so amazing in the way He works things out. I have been on a couple of week-long mission trips since 2020, and I love getting to grow through them and see the Lord working all over the world. I’ve been dreaming for a couple years about doing a mission's program and have always leaned towards YWAM because I’ve had some friends go through it and love it. I’m excited to commit this time to growing in my relationship with the Lord and seeking Him for whatever comes next. The Bible talks about life as a vapor; we only get so much time, and there’s million ways you could choose to use it. I want to give it back to the one who gave it all to me and use my time, money, resources and talents to serve him. I know that this is something that he has called me to and I’m excited to see what He has planned.

For the first 3 months, we will in Australia for the lecture phase of DTS. During this part of the course, we will spend time studying and exploring a range of topics, including identity in Christ, the character and nature of God, hearing God's voice, evangelism, and prayer.

For the second part of the course, we will spend about 2 months on outreach, in a country yet to be decided. During this phase, we will put into practice what we learn in the lecture phase. The aim of the outreach is to reach the unreached, plant churches and bring hope through community development projects. It will be amazing to see God moving in the communities we visit and be able to share His love with the people we meet.

After this, we will regroup in Australia to talk about what we have seen God do in the outreach phase, before graduating the course.

I would be so grateful for any way you could help me on my journey! Any money raised will be used to pay for my tuition fees and to fund the outreach phase. Please keep me in your prayers, because while I know this will be good, it will be hard.

Thanks so much,

Kaisha

P.S. If you’re interested in following my journey, give me your email so I can add you to my list 🙂