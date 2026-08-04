Kaidence Turner-Eddings-R.E.D. Cheer'26–'27 Season

​Welcome to Kaidence’s official GiveSendGo page!

​Kaidence is excited to be competing with the Raleigh Elite Diamonds for the 2026–2027 season!

Cheerleading takes incredible dedication, hard work, and passion, and Kaidence is ready to give it her all on the mat this year.





​Where the Funds Go:

​All donations raised through this campaign will directly support Kaidence's season expenses, including:

​👗 New Uniforms & Practice Apparel ​📣 Cheer Equipment & Gear ​🚗 Travel & Lodging for Competitions ​🏆 Competition & Event Entry Fees ​🎒 Other Essential Season Expenses





​How You Can Help:

​Donate: Any amount—big or small—helps Kaidence get one step closer to her goal! ​Share: Spread the word by sharing this page link via social media, email, or text message with friends and family. ​Pray & Support: Keep Kaidence and her team in your prayers for a safe, successful, and fun season!





To ensure 100% of your gift goes directly to Kaidence's season with zero platform or credit card fees deducted, you can also donate via Zelle!

​Zelle Email: lynnetta1984@comcast.net ​Recipient Name: Lynnetta Eddings ​Memo: Kaidence Cheer Fundraiser





​If you donate through Zelle, feel free to leave a message or comment here so we can thank you publicly and update our total tracker!