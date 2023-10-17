Kai and Asher Muscular Dystrophy Support

Our Family Story:

We are Andy and Molly West, living in Maplewood, MN, with our two sons, Malachi (Kai) (14) and Asher (11). Our son, Malachi, was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy in February 2018, at the age of 7.5 years old. An official diagnosis of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy came after a muscle biopsy surgery in Oct 2018. Our younger son Asher, at age 7, was also diagnosed with Duchenne (DMD) via a genetic saliva test. There is no family history of this disease on either side with DMD. This was a devastating discovery! Duchenne is a muscle wasting disease that you can read more about here:

About Duchenne - Jett Foundation

Prognosis:

Both Kai and Asher will lose the ability to walk eventually. Kai is not able to walk any more due to the disease. He stopped walking at age 12 1/2. He is not able to stand up independently, and barely is able to stand with help and to pivot to a wheelchair. He needs a wheelchair to move around. He has an electric wheelchair now for school bus rides and getting around High School on 9th grade.

Asher is getting tired after longer walks and will need a manual wheelchair. He can still walk and get around.

They will lose the function of their legs and possibly arms. The lung and cardiac muscle strength are eventually also altered. We have pulmonary functioning tests every 6 months, EKG’s, Echo’s. We need physical therapy weekly, and stretching daily to help keep contractures from forming, and to keep up strength.

To be able to stay in our home, we need help completing home modifications to make the home accessible for the boys. We are planning future needs, and to enjoy family outings together.

What we are funding for:

Replace carpeting with functional flooring for wheelchairs

Make a fully accessible bathroom

Widen door frames in bedroom and bathroom doors

Ceiling lift in the home to transfer the boys

A Stair life chair system for boys getting downstairs.

Family Accessible Vehicle: vehicle for our family to get to medical appointments, family outings, and school.

We need help to get our boys out into the world to live the best life there is for them, with the time they have left. Thank you for reading this and getting to know our family and needs. We appreciate your help.

Sincerely, Andy and Molly West, Kai, and Asher.