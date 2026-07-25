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Kadria Fiji Mission Trip

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$1,665 USD

Fundraiser created byKadria Larson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kadria Larson

Kadria Fiji Mission Trip

I have been given an opportunity to do mission work in Fiji during the month of July with my classmate, Anna! The two of us will be partnering with a Christian Deaf school, as well as working with the Bible Society of the South Pacific, supporting a team that is kickstarting sign language Bible translation in that area. We will be learning Fijian Sign Language as we learn about their culture, disciple and serve students, and provide accessibility to the Gospel in the Bible translation process. We will be partnering with YWAM (Youth with a Mission) for housing and joining their community events as well!


This trip holds weight because there are over 70 million Deaf people in the world, and only 2% of them have access to the Gospel. Our efforts in Bible translation and relational ministry will have an impact on the Kingdom of God among the international Deaf community and raise up leaders to continue spreading the Gospel in their areas of influence. Philippians 2:10 declares that every knee will bow at the name of Jesus, and Jesus tells us in Mark 16:15 to "Go into all the world and proclaim the Gospel to the whole creation." Anna and I both have a heart for the Deaf community and a passion to see the Gospel preached among this unique group of people.


I was eager to do missions this summer, but every door closed in my face until this trip came up. Although there were many days I expected this door to close, God showed Himself in the waiting. His hand has been on the process this far, and I believe He will work things out for good and His purpose. In my prayerful consideration of this opportunity, I have been encouraged by Psalm 25 and Philippians 1. These passages remind me that God can use me and lead me despite my humanness and that my life purpose is to share the Gospel in love and to live in a manner worthy of the Gospel.


If you've gotten this far, you've probably guessed that Anna and I need support. First, we are in need of prayer support in the waiting and the chaos. There are moments everything happens smoothly, which remind me to praise God, and other moments where I'm reminded God is greater than I am and His plans may not look like mine. Your prayers mean the world to me and are so needed as we go out for the sake of the Gospel. If you feel led to partner with us in prayer and receive a weekly newsletter, send me your email or fill out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf83_jT03xbziw_gUNSK6H2PfOzAFkXPBRNbbg7CHjd_RV37w/viewform?usp=header


As Anna and I plan and prepare for this trip, we are trying to be as cost-effective as we can. That being said, I am not in a place to support myself financially. The total cost with rising fuel costs, housing, food, passport renewal, and supplies sits at the $3,000 mark. In all honesty, this is the most I've set out to fundraise, yet I am trusting God will provide the funds I need. If you feel led to give and partner with me in this incredible opportunity to share the Gospel with the Deaf community, it is greatly appreciated. A thousand thank you's!!!

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