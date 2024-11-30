Family of Kadin Saffell

On Wednesday, November, 27th, Kadin Saffell unexpectedly passed away at this home in Tulsa. This sudden loss has left Christina, Kadin's loving mom and brother, completely devastated. As a mother, nothing can prepare you for the pain of losing a son, and the weight of grief is compounded by the financial burden of memorial expenses. Your donations will help ease the financial strain and allow Christina to focus on honoring her son’s memory without the added stress of how to pay for it. Please join me in showing her love and compassion as she navigates this unimaginable heartbreak.

Everyone, please also help by sharing this link with others. The more it is shared, the more it will be seen.

Thank you











