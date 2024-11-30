Family of Kadin Saffell

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $705
Campaign funds will be received by Carolyn Williams
On Wednesday, November, 27th, Kadin Saffell unexpectedly passed away at this home in Tulsa. This sudden loss has left Christina, Kadin's loving mom and brother, completely devastated. As a mother, nothing can prepare you for the pain of losing a son, and the weight of grief is compounded by the financial burden of memorial expenses. Your donations will help ease the financial strain and allow Christina to focus on honoring her son’s memory without the added stress of how to pay for it. Please join me in showing her love and compassion as she navigates this unimaginable heartbreak.
Everyone, please also help by sharing this link with others. The more it is shared, the more it will be seen.
Thank you
Sending Prayers and Love to you my beautiful friend
I am so sorry you’re having to go through this Christina I love you, babe.
Though no words can heal your pain, I hope you find solace in the beautiful memories you created together. Please remember that it’s okay to lean on others for support. We are here for you, ready to listen and help in any way you need. Sending you all my love and deepest condolences,
Sorry for your lost 😞
Praying a peace that passes all understanding for your family!
