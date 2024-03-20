Campaign Image
Karing for Kadence

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $2,108

Campaign created by Michelle Reimer

Campaign funds will be received by Michelle Reimer

Since the onset of summer, Kadence has been facing some concerning health issues. Unfortunately, the issues continued to escalate, particularly after an illness in October and another in December. Consequently, Kadence had to take an unpaid leave of absence from her job at the beginning of January. Since then symptoms have persisted, making her still unable to work, as standing produces presycopy episodes (feeling like she is going to faint and/or actually fainting) and she has trouble staying awake for more than a few hours.

To make matters more complicated, in a few weeks, her health insurance from work will expire, and consequently, she will also have to begin paying her own insurance. With medical bills, rent, groceries, and other expenses, finances are impossible to keep up with since she has no income and is physically unable to work.

She has been to the ER a few times and either has had or is waiting for appointments with cardiology, oncology, neurology, rheumatology. Tests including MRI, sleep deprivation, stress, blood work, heart echo, postural test are either coming up or have occurred already.

Kadence was *finally* very recently diagnosed with POTS (Postural tachycardia syndrome), a form of dysautonomia — a disorder of the autonomic nervous system. This branch of the nervous system regulates functions we don’t consciously control, such as heart rate, blood pressure, sweating, and body temperature. Unfortunately, POTS is a lifelong condition. There isn't a medicine that can fix everything, but there are things to try that can help improve symptoms! It is hard, as not much is known about POTS, and it affects everyone differently. Some people only have mild symptoms, while around 25 percent become disabled. Because of that, there is no "pathway" that is right for everyone. It is gonna be a lot of trial and error in the quest to reduce her symptoms to a livable point. She has additional symptoms that do not align with POTS, so tests are continuing to see if there is another underlying condition causing some of her struggles.

In short, our sweet, precious, made in the image of God, loving, caring, worthy Kadence is a complicated girl!!! She wants to work, especially with kids, but she simply cannot right now. So she NEEDS our love and support at this time to simply pay her day to day expenses. Please consider helping as you are able. 

Oh and if you wonder who in the world I am, Kadence and I met a few years ago when she was in The Ministry School at Hidden Acres Christian Center, where I have worked for the past 15 years. She has babysat for my kids here and there and fortunately happens to live just a couple of miles down the road!



Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you, friend!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
8 months ago

Callie Roberts and family
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

We love you and miss you Ms Kadence! Praying for healing and answers for you!❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Sending thoughts and prayers your way!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Praying for you, Kadence.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 13.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 54.00 USD
9 months ago

Emmaleah Beam
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Becca Wisecup
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

May God bless you and come alongside you in these tough times! There are lots of people out there praying for you!

Updates

Update #4

April 27th, 2024

Kadence moved to Mason City today and is now getting settled & situated. Prayers for her and her dear sweet friends she will be staying with for the summer!!! 

There is still much going on with her health and future that need prayer & support. If you know of remote jobs she may be able to do, please let her know!

*insert heart emoji if this program had emojis*


Update #3

April 19th, 2024

Helllllllllllllooooooooooooooooo!!! Sorry it's been way.too.long since I've posted an update on sweet Kadence. Your generosity has been a huge blessing as she continues to pay $750/month rent as well as medical bills such as $500 MRI, $400 Cardiologist, Sleep Study, recurring PT, and there are more tests, studies, meds & appointments to come. Unfortunately this isn't over for her. :o( Below are a few updates:

  • She did not get to church for Easter. Her body said 'no way Jose' and she slept til 1p & then again from 2-4p. Not how she wanted to celebrate her Risen Savior!
  • Mayo was a no-go, which was sad, but she may reapply.
  • MRI went well, she almost fell asleep in it, and did fall asleep after it. (If you didn't know, Kadence requires A LOT of sleep right now.) Results were good, she was given a few new meds to help manage some symptoms including a new one: hives! 
  • She had a really not fun sleep study done. Didn't come up with anything helpful. Next step is Rheumatology: a branch of medicine devoted to the diagnosis and management of disorders whose common feature is inflammation in the bones, muscles, joints, and internal organs.
  • She has physical therapy 2x a week that is going well. In her words: They hook me up to a heart rate monitor each time. Right now all the stuff I'm doing is laying down exercises. They want to get my body used to that first and my heart to realize that once it comes up it can come back down without all the jumping around. Once it does that, we will move to sitting up stuff. It's hard cause it's not always linear, and can have bad days that are unexpected.
  • Apartment is sublet, so she will be moving to Mason City to live with a friend for the summer.
  • She is looking for a remote job, so let her know if you have any leads!

Random bit of information Kadence shared with me recently: POTS is a nervous system disorder. So I'll always have nervous system effects and heart affects. So likely my heart rate will always go up crazy high. The hope with this is to make it come back down more stable (causing less symptoms) cause right now it will go super high, and then bounce around, going up and down.

Please keep praying and supporting Kadence however you can. You are appreciated!!!

Update Update #3 Image
Update #2

March 27th, 2024

Hello!

Thanks again to all who have given and prayed for Kadence!!! Here are a few updates:

  • Kadence's call w/ Mayo last week was just them saying basically 'yup, we will send you a link' (my words, not hers, or theirs). Today she finished filling out all the info they requested.
  • She thinks she may have found someone to sublease her apartment. In her words, "Not 100 percent sure yet, but this one looks promising!"
  • Today Kadence had her first Physical Therapy appointment. Here's what she said about it:
    • They had me do some stuff. I'm gonna do it 2 times a week for right now. It's really not much rn, cause my heart can't handle alot, but it's a starting point!
    • If you are unawares, like me, 'rn' = right now. :)
  • Friday she has an MRI early in the morning.
  • Kadence is hoping to go to church on Sunday for the first time in 4 months, but that's TBD depending on how her unpredictable, often naughty, heart handles the rest of the week!

Happy Easter Folks!

Michelle


Update Update #2 Image
Update #1

March 21st, 2024

Thank you so much to all of you have given so far! Please, if you are willing, share the link to the fundraiser on your social media.

Please pray specifically for Kadence tomorrow (March 21) as she will be speaking with Mayo Clinic in hopes she can get an appointment there in order for many specialists to collaborate on her care, which she feels will help tremendously as she is currently seeing many specialists at different clinics that do not communicate with one another. 

Thanks again for your care & support!

Michelle

Update Update #1 Image

