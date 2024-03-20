Karing for Kadence

Goal:
Since the onset of summer, Kadence has been facing some concerning health issues. Unfortunately, the issues continued to escalate, particularly after an illness in October and another in December. Consequently, Kadence had to take an unpaid leave of absence from her job at the beginning of January. Since then symptoms have persisted, making her still unable to work, as standing produces presycopy episodes (feeling like she is going to faint and/or actually fainting) and she has trouble staying awake for more than a few hours.
To make matters more complicated, in a few weeks, her health insurance from work will expire, and consequently, she will also have to begin paying her own insurance. With medical bills, rent, groceries, and other expenses, finances are impossible to keep up with since she has no income and is physically unable to work.
She has been to the ER a few times and either has had or is waiting for appointments with cardiology, oncology, neurology, rheumatology. Tests including MRI, sleep deprivation, stress, blood work, heart echo, postural test are either coming up or have occurred already.
Kadence was *finally* very recently diagnosed with POTS (Postural tachycardia syndrome), a form of dysautonomia — a disorder of the autonomic nervous system. This branch of the nervous system regulates functions we don’t consciously control, such as heart rate, blood pressure, sweating, and body temperature. Unfortunately, POTS is a lifelong condition. There isn't a medicine that can fix everything, but there are things to try that can help improve symptoms! It is hard, as not much is known about POTS, and it affects everyone differently. Some people only have mild symptoms, while around 25 percent become disabled. Because of that, there is no "pathway" that is right for everyone. It is gonna be a lot of trial and error in the quest to reduce her symptoms to a livable point. She has additional symptoms that do not align with POTS, so tests are continuing to see if there is another underlying condition causing some of her struggles.
In short, our sweet, precious, made in the image of God, loving, caring, worthy Kadence is a complicated girl!!! She wants to work, especially with kids, but she simply cannot right now. So she NEEDS our love and support at this time to simply pay her day to day expenses. Please consider helping as you are able.
Oh and if you wonder who in the world I am, Kadence and I met a few years ago when she was in The Ministry School at Hidden Acres Christian Center, where I have worked for the past 15 years. She has babysat for my kids here and there and fortunately happens to live just a couple of miles down the road!
April 27th, 2024
Kadence moved to Mason City today and is now getting settled & situated. Prayers for her and her dear sweet friends she will be staying with for the summer!!!
There is still much going on with her health and future that need prayer & support. If you know of remote jobs she may be able to do, please let her know!
*insert heart emoji if this program had emojis*
April 19th, 2024
Helllllllllllllooooooooooooooooo!!! Sorry it's been way.too.long since I've posted an update on sweet Kadence. Your generosity has been a huge blessing as she continues to pay $750/month rent as well as medical bills such as $500 MRI, $400 Cardiologist, Sleep Study, recurring PT, and there are more tests, studies, meds & appointments to come. Unfortunately this isn't over for her. :o( Below are a few updates:
Random bit of information Kadence shared with me recently: POTS is a nervous system disorder. So I'll always have nervous system effects and heart affects. So likely my heart rate will always go up crazy high. The hope with this is to make it come back down more stable (causing less symptoms) cause right now it will go super high, and then bounce around, going up and down.
Please keep praying and supporting Kadence however you can. You are appreciated!!!
March 27th, 2024
Hello!
Thanks again to all who have given and prayed for Kadence!!! Here are a few updates:
Happy Easter Folks!
Michelle
March 21st, 2024
Thank you so much to all of you have given so far! Please, if you are willing, share the link to the fundraiser on your social media.
Please pray specifically for Kadence tomorrow (March 21) as she will be speaking with Mayo Clinic in hopes she can get an appointment there in order for many specialists to collaborate on her care, which she feels will help tremendously as she is currently seeing many specialists at different clinics that do not communicate with one another.
Thanks again for your care & support!
Michelle
