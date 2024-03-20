Karing for Kadence

Since the onset of summer, Kadence has been facing some concerning health issues. Unfortunately, the issues continued to escalate, particularly after an illness in October and another in December. Consequently, Kadence had to take an unpaid leave of absence from her job at the beginning of January. Since then symptoms have persisted, making her still unable to work, as standing produces presycopy episodes (feeling like she is going to faint and/or actually fainting) and she has trouble staying awake for more than a few hours.

To make matters more complicated, in a few weeks, her health insurance from work will expire, and consequently, she will also have to begin paying her own insurance. With medical bills, rent, groceries, and other expenses, finances are impossible to keep up with since she has no income and is physically unable to work.

She has been to the ER a few times and either has had or is waiting for appointments with cardiology, oncology, neurology, rheumatology. Tests including MRI, sleep deprivation, stress, blood work, heart echo, postural test are either coming up or have occurred already.

Kadence was *finally* very recently diagnosed with POTS (Postural tachycardia syndrome), a form of dysautonomia — a disorder of the autonomic nervous system. This branch of the nervous system regulates functions we don’t consciously control, such as heart rate, blood pressure, sweating, and body temperature. Unfortunately, POTS is a lifelong condition. There isn't a medicine that can fix everything, but there are things to try that can help improve symptoms! It is hard, as not much is known about POTS, and it affects everyone differently. Some people only have mild symptoms, while around 25 percent become disabled. Because of that, there is no "pathway" that is right for everyone. It is gonna be a lot of trial and error in the quest to reduce her symptoms to a livable point. She has additional symptoms that do not align with POTS, so tests are continuing to see if there is another underlying condition causing some of her struggles.

In short, our sweet, precious, made in the image of God, loving, caring, worthy Kadence is a complicated girl!!! She wants to work, especially with kids, but she simply cannot right now. So she NEEDS our love and support at this time to simply pay her day to day expenses. Please consider helping as you are able.

Oh and if you wonder who in the world I am, Kadence and I met a few years ago when she was in The Ministry School at Hidden Acres Christian Center, where I have worked for the past 15 years. She has babysat for my kids here and there and fortunately happens to live just a couple of miles down the road!







