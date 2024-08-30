Support Kaani's Medical Journey

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $1,150
Campaign funds will be received by Kaani Karim
“Helpful” and “Giving” are the words that best describe Kaani, she has a heart for others, a strong faith, a quick smile and infectious laugh - She also has Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer that has spread to her bones.
And now she is the one in need of the help.
Kaani is the sole provider for her family, a Mom, Sister, Daughter and friend who has spent her adult life in service to others, she ministers to prisoners, volunteers in children’s ministry as part of the Arizona healing rooms and serves on the board of directors for a nonprofit that feeds and clothes the homeless,
She has continued to work as long as possible but recent complications forced her into unpaid leave. She is currently hospitalized due to complications with her platelets and blood plasma levels and has begun radiation. This will be a long road, Please pray for Kaani's complete healing and for her family to find the strength needed to help navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you for any consideration you give towards this campaign to allow our sister to focus solely on healing as she moves through her battle with cancer.
Kaani is a gifted bible teacher and a wonderful woman of God. There are trials that come out way but God has his purpose. Praying for God's blessing and healing touch on your life That you will overcome this and be able to share the miracle with others. God keep and guide you
My dear friend, I love you so much Kanni, you are in our prayers daily. Prayers of healing, comfort, protection, and provision during this time in Jesus name. Love ❤️ you woman of God!!
Much love. Many prayers.
So sorry to hear about your diagnosis. You are not alone on this journey; your loved ones walk beside you every step of the way. You and your family will be in our continued prayers.
"Thank you so much for not only your prayers but your donation to my sister. I will pass on your message, many blessing to you." By Katherine Wagner
September 23rd, 2024
Kaani is back home after a hard week, the great news is she has completed radiation, whoooo hoooo and has started hormone blockers and chemo. Radiation is showing it has made progress towards the tumors, wonderful news but blood levels to remain in a good range still present challenges. She has experienced some residual effects in her throat from radiation, but this should improve in the weeks to come. Cancer never seems to take much a rest in so many folks lives, for our sister this has rang true in her journey. A special thanks to Tressa, a very dear friend of Kaani for all of your time, prayer, support and love you have shown our sister from the start of her diagnosis. We are thankful she had you along the way and you are a true blessing to her! Thank you again Amy for continuing so get food stocked for Kaani, the watermelon continues to remain a favorite! We pray this week can be one of strength for Kaani and thank you all for your continued support. Nana, Kaani's cat is very thankful to have her home too!!
September 18th, 2024
Sunday night Kaani had to go back to the hospital and was admitted with a fever and high heart rate. She had some fluid in her lungs so suspected pneumonia but they drew fluid off yesterday to get a better picture. Was a very rough first day, please. Continue to share this campaign to as many as you can. We are a small family and know to grow this it will take a lot of help from all who know and lives have been touched by Kaani. Our next expense comes at the first part of October which is the genetic testing. Insurance helps but doesn’t cover the full cost and will leave a good chunk to Kaani. This test is very important for her family members and their future if it comes back positive. Thank you again for all your support while Kaani continues to have faith and hold it in Gods hands. 2 more radiation treatments, but the tumor is shrinking!!
September 14th, 2024
Kaani is now home, thank you to Amy for getting food to the house as this continues to be a battle, having an appetite. Next week will complete radiation and start a new med to stop duplication of cancer cells. Gods blessed Kaani with a wonderful home health nurse that will be there 3x a week for care. Kaani continues to push on with this journey despite the daily challenges. Thank you all for your support.
September 2nd, 2024
Kaani remains in the hospital, we are hoping to get her home in outpatient treatments sometime this week and want to thank all of you who have given her support be it in prayer, through donations and in reaching out to support her in a variety of ways. This week we were able to get her home set up so when she arrives, she will be comfortable and several have reached out regarding food needs, thank you so much for this. We continue to ask you share, share, share this campaign and or reach out to Kaani direct to help support this journey forward.
Kaani is very private, she has weathered this battle quite privately, but now is having to open up her circle and get more support. I know this is very hard for Kaani, but she has spent her life serving others and now is in need of being on the other side of being supported. Know she is deeply appreciative for each and every one of you and so are we as her family. Kaani would love to get back to work, but at this time during her treatment she has to focus on healing. Last week her church members came and did some cleaning and got her yard looking so beautiful, thank you so much for this as it took a big load off of her. Energy is very low, so some of these basic things just get pushed aside during these times.
Most of her family lives out of town, Kim and I (sisters) along with her daughter Destinee are back in their home towns but she has the support of her son AJ and wonderful friends locally. We are working on raising funds to take care of a roof issue currently, we got a lot of stuff done this week to help the weeks to come. Again, any support is so appreciated and continued prayers as we continue to support our in this battle of cancer.
