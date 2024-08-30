Support Kaani's Medical Journey

“Helpful” and “Giving” are the words that best describe Kaani, she has a heart for others, a strong faith, a quick smile and infectious laugh - She also has Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer that has spread to her bones.

And now she is the one in need of the help.

Kaani is the sole provider for her family, a Mom, Sister, Daughter and friend who has spent her adult life in service to others, she ministers to prisoners, volunteers in children’s ministry as part of the Arizona healing rooms and serves on the board of directors for a nonprofit that feeds and clothes the homeless,

She has continued to work as long as possible but recent complications forced her into unpaid leave. She is currently hospitalized due to complications with her platelets and blood plasma levels and has begun radiation. This will be a long road, Please pray for Kaani's complete healing and for her family to find the strength needed to help navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you for any consideration you give towards this campaign to allow our sister to focus solely on healing as she moves through her battle with cancer.



















