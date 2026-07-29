Justice for James Zimmermann

We are friends of James Zimmermann who stand with him in his quest to restore merit-based hiring and excellence in the arts. He cannot do this alone. That’s why we are asking for your support to raise funds for James’s legal fight.

James is a classically-trained professional clarinetist with an illustrious career as a symphony performer and recording musician. In 2020, while employed by the Nashville Symphony as Principal Clarinet, he was subjected to a campaign of targeted harassment by a mob of woke performers. He was vociferous and outspoken in his opposition to their attacks, but the weak-kneed leaders of the Nashville Symphony refused to support him, knelt to DEI diktats, and fired him. He was subsequently subjected to further hysterical racialist whisper campaigns, which led to James’s full-blown cancellation by the classical music industry.

James unwillingly left behind his career in classical music, and embarked on a new career in technology. But James could not let go of his passion for music. So in 2025, he decided to audition for the Principal Clarinet position at the Knoxville Symphony. He practiced for hundreds of hours to get back in concert-shape, and he won the blind audition resoundingly. But then, two days later, the Knoxville Symphony rescinded their offer after an apparent intervention by the wokescolds of the Nashville Symphony.

Now James is fighting back, bringing suit for employment discrimination. His case has garnered national attention, with millions of views on X.com, dozens of articles including Daily Wire and Newsweek, and appearances on the podcasts of Megyn Kelly, Steve Bannon, and many more. Harmeet Dhillon, long-time civil rights attorney and current head of the Civil Rights Division of the US Department of Justice, has even taken notice of his case.