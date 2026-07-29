Jyndias Emergency Fund

Hi my name is Jyndia or you can call me Jyn. I am from Kansas City native and recently moved into a new place of my own. I am Spina Bifida patient and with that other health issues can occur. It was just discovered because of severe pain that I was having that there is an issue with my ovaries, because of that I have had to miss quite a bit of work. The bills don't stop of course and I have had to use credit cards to cover the costs of things. I usually don't need to ask for help in this capacity but I am so thankful if you would prayerfully consider sowing into my life this way in this difficult season