Hi! I’m JJ and i’m going on a missions trip this summer to Costa Rica. This missions trip to Costa Rica is an opportunity to serve others, tell people about the love of Christ and grow in my relationship with Jesus. On this trip I will have the opportunity to serve local communities, share God’s love, and help make a positive impact through the love of Christ. Your giving and support is not only helping me but helping others learn about Jesus and how important it is to follow him. My father, Robert Kirtland will receive the funds and the funds will be directed to his bank account and will be distributed to cover the cost for my costa rica trip. Thank you for supporting me and Jesus Loves You.