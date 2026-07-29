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Help JustQuickTools continue providing free tools

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJerry Noel

Fundraiser funds will be received by JustQuickTools LLC

Help JustQuickTools continue providing free tools

Hey, my name is Jerry. I grew up teaching myself so many things. I taught myself how to code at the age of 15. Combine that with my love for helping people, and I immediately knew what I wanted to do with my life. I decided I would use my love for tech and helping people to build technology/software that would help people.


I started building JustQucikTools in 2025 because so many companies have gotten greedy. Everything is turning into a subscription or pay-to-play.


JustQuickTools is very simple. We build what many people pay for elsewhere for free on JustQuickTools.


Some of our tools

QR codes: Create custom QR codes for your business or personal use. Enable analytics, upload a logo, or just change the color to fit your needs.


Invoices: Create invoices to share with clients. Itemize your work, add due dates, and list your payment details.


MyLinks: Our beloved MyLinks tool is a link-in-bio that comes with over 1 billion theme combinations. Use MyLinks when you need one link for all your links. Place this one link in your social media bio or wherever you need others to click a link.


Word Search: Truly a classic! Our Word Search tool and game is perfect for those who not only want to play, but also for those who need to create custom word search puzzles for whatever the occasion.


Photographers, we didn't forget about you: Add a listing to our Find Photographers tool. Upload portfolio images, list your specialties, how you take payments, and more. And for those looking for photographers, you can use this tool to find photographers (pun intended).


These are just some of the tools, games, and features that JustQuickTools has. Download the app today or visit us at JustQuickTools.com to use any of these tools and explore the full collection.


The funds raised will go towards the production and development of JustQuickTools (both app and site) so that more people can benefit.


For those who prefer an app:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/justquicktools/id6770271262

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.justquicktools.app

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