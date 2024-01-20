Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $444
Campaign funds will be received by Ariana Victor
Since 2021, myself and a small, dedicated team have been traveling the country with cameras in hand, asking these very questions to scientists, academics, doctors, environmentalists, journalists, and curious citizens alike.
Large scale geoengineering is now being discussed and considered by governments worldwide as a means of saving us from issues of "climate change" and "man-made emissions of CO2." Environmentalists and scientists alike have been attempting to call attention to the ecological crisis of planetary engineering for nearly three decades. Plans to deploy this possibly ineffective, yet inevitably dangerous, technology and "chemically block the sun" with programs like solar radiation management are far too risky too ignore any longer.
YOUR SUPPORT helps us put the final pieces together — without delay.
Primary filming is now complete. We have entered editing & post-production and are asking for the help of our community and donors like YOU.
By contributing to our GiveSendGo campaign, you'll be directly helping to support final production and marketing as we hire the necessary, exceptional team of researchers and creatives who will bring this series to life in a way that no screen, or global audience, has yet to see. The more hands we have on deck, the more effective we will be in making sure this information and message goes viral as ever and reaches a critical mass audience.
Thank you for considering our cause, and we look forward to having you as a vital part of our mission & journey.
Sincerely,
Ariana Victor
Just Look Up, Filmmaker, Researcher & Director
*Your donations are 100% tax deductible through our 508c1a*
I've been watching the skies here in Southern California for a decade. Your work is critical to exposing this action - and eliminating it.
Go Ari! Make a change in the world ✈️
Cannot wait for such an important story to be told! Go get 'em Ariana & team!
Thank you for doing this 💛
Team Human! Join us in support of saving our skies and protecting all forms of life on our beautiful, living, breathing planet. More at www.ourgeoengineeingage.org. Thanks, Ariana, for your courage, creativity, and chutzpah.
