Counseling Expats in Hungary

Hi friends and family,

The Lord has always given me a heart for overseas work, and I have had a desire to serve long-term someday, with the sense that He may be leading me to full-time support raising. At the time, I didn’t fully understand what that would look like, but over the years, God has been faithfully connecting the dots.

After 15 years in education, I stepped away from teaching and returned to school to pursue a Master’s in Clinical and Mental Health Counseling. Through this journey, my passion has deepened for caring for expats and Third Culture Kids, both through my own experience and through my training. This summer, I have been presented with a wonderful opportunity to go overseas. From the end of June through September, I will be in Budapest, Hungary serving at Olive Tree Counseling Center. Olive Tree provides counseling and debriefing care for expats from all over the world, many coming from difficult and high-stress environments to find rest, healing, and support.

While I am there, I will:

-Co-counsel alongside licensed counselors

-Meet with individual clients

-Support debriefing sessions for missionaries and expats

-Continue growing in cross-cultural, trauma-informed care

Not only will this be a great learning experience and a way to serve, but it will also be a season of prayer and discernment as I seek the Lord about whether this is a direction He is leading me long-term.

I would love your support! I need to raise $9,500 for my time there.

One-Time Expenses:

Flights: $1,500Ministry & Counseling Resources: $140Monthly

Expenses: Housing: $1,700

Food: $500

Transportation: $100

Phone: $20

Miscellaneous: $300

Monthly Total: $2,6203 Month Total: $7,860 Total Goal: $9,500

If you would like to know more about my story or what I will be doing this summer, please email me. I would love to connect and tell you more: justinalynnhackman@gmail.com