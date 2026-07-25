Justin & Anna House Fire Recovery Fund

On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, my brother and sister-in-law, Justin and Anna, experienced a devastating house fire that resulted in the loss of their home and many of their belongings.





By the grace of God, no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Their dog Daisy was found safe, but we are still searching for their other beloved dog, Zeus, and remain hopeful for his safe return.





As they begin the difficult journey of rebuilding their lives, we are asking for support from family, friends, and the community. All funds raised through this GiveSendGo will go directly to Justin and Anna to help cover immediate needs, replace essential belongings, secure temporary housing, and assist with the many unexpected expenses that come with recovering from such a tragic loss.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Justin, Anna, Daisy, and Zeus in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this incredibly difficult time.



