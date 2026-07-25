Support Justice Through Unpaid Medical Leave





UPDATE:

Hi again everyone,

It is Justice! I wanted to write to you myself this time. I am humbled by the support I have received from everyone so far and thank you all for how unbelievably helpful it has been.

I regret to inform you all that I am nowhere near the position I anticipated being in, a few months ago when this initial post was made. It feels as though barely any progress has happened since then…

I had one procedure done, called a cryoablation, on January 15th at UVM. That was going to be one of many, to slowly break down the tumor. Unfortunately, it caused more pain and new symptoms. I have since had both numbness and burning pain in my foot, which was the only part of my whole left leg that didn’t hurt. Now I have pain from my lower back down to my toes on the left side. Additionally, the numbness in my foot makes it even more difficult to attempt to walk.

The next treatment option I am going with is the one I wanted to keep as a last option. It is a medication that has some nasty side effects including a very high risk of ovarian toxicity… I am not able to get in with one of my medical oncologists, at UVM, until March 13th and unfortunately that is just a visit to let her know I want to start the medication, I will not be able to start taking it that day. I meet with my other medical oncologist, at DHMC, on March 17th and I will be getting another MRI to see how things have changed with the tumor.

I have a huge team of radiologists, oncologists, other specialty surgeons, physical therapists, and my PCP, that I am eternally grateful for. However, I have to travel as close as Westminster, VT or as far as Burlington, VT in order to get to these various appointments. Although I am grateful to have access to care, I am also exhausted from weekly PT and constant travel to and from my other appointments.

Throughout all of this I have still been taking classes full time but I have sadly had to take a term off because after 4 almost 5 months of this battle, I don’t have the mental capacity at the moment.

It is really hard to not lose hope at this point, it is a struggle each and every day to keep going. Nevertheless, I persevere because I know there is an end to all of this. Even when your plate is overflowing, as I am sure you all know, financial obligations never disappear and I still have to pay all the bills required to keep living. I am back to ask for help again and I thank you all once more for the outstanding support I received the first time.

With love,

Justice 💗





Justice Sutherland is a 22-year-old young woman facing an unexpected and overwhelming medical challenge. She recently developed a very large, rare tumor in her leg; one that causes constant pain, it has immobilized her and has left her unable to work.





Justice has already been on unpaid medical leave for six weeks, and she’s expecting to wait for at least six more before getting in for surgery, followed by at least a four-week recovery period.





Anyone who knows Justice knows how hardworking, humble, and independent she is. She never asks for help. But right now, she truly needs it. Your support would mean the world as she fights through this difficult time and works toward healing. We extend her sincere gratitude to everyone who helps her during these challenging times, thank you! ❤️