Justice for my son Payton

My son and I were prosecuted by the U.S. government for attending the protest on January 6th, 2021 in Washington D.C.

We were both convicted of 2 petty misdemeanors of trespassing. We were arrested by the FBI on separate occasions. My son was arrested at his home in Aurora Colorado and I turned myself in a week later to the FBI in Denver Colorado. I am an over the road truck driver and had to drive back to Colorado in order to turn myself in. We were arrested in the month of October of 2023. The government had us on a list but didn't immediately come after us because our offenses were non violent. They initially went after the protesters that that had serious charges considered violent. The second phase of arrests included my son and I. My son and I were charged with 4 misdemeanors each. At the time of our arraignments in 2023 one of the conditions of our pre trial probation was that we could not associate with each other before our sentencing. It would be over a year that my son was kept from me. As far as I was concerned, I could care less about that condition. No one was going to tell me I couldn't see my son. My son on the other hand was a small business owner and was deftly afraid of losing his plumbing business in Aurora Colorado if we were to be caught associating with each other before our trial. As stated, it turned out to be over a year that I was kept from my son. No contact, no communication during that time. I could hardly blame him. It was an excruciating time for me. I can only expect it was the same for him. I plead to a deal that would eliminate 2 of my misdemeanor charges and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, 60 hours of community service and fines. My case was completed 2 months before my son was sentenced. My son ended up getting the same sentence, but in addition, was sentenced to 60 days in a Federal jail. We both had the same Trump appointed federal judge by the name of Dabney L Friedrich. Why she gave him an additional sentence of 60 days in prison is unknown to be. My daughter told me that my son was devastated and certain that his plumbing business was over, as the conviction would prevent him from attaining certain contracts and disable his ability to enter businesses and homes to conduct repairs. On September 30th 2024, the day my son was to self surrender to begin his 60 day jail term, he decided to take his Harley out for one last ride. For one last taste of freedom. Feel the freedom he was about to lose. I can only imagine what was going through his mind. Undoubtedly distracted on the ride, my son ran into the back of a work truck. He was rushed to Denver General in an ambulance and his heart stopped beating before he got there. I happened to be visiting my daughter and grandchildren on that day so I was in state. We received a call form my sons girlfriend telling us what had happened. At the time we had no idea he had died. The hospital told us that my son was in an accident and in critical condition. We were 2 hours away from the hospital. My sons girlfriend was told nothing and sat for over 2 hours waiting for us to arrive before the doctors would talk to us. My daughter and I and my 2 young grandchildren rushed to the hospital. Upon arrival, we were taken into a waiting room where we were finally told he had passed away. The government took the last year of my sons life away from me over a lie! I was so close to reuniting with him. So close! I have a huge hole in my heart that will never be filled. I have so much anger within me. My daughter lost her brother. My grandchildren a uncle that they loved so much! My son was a very good man who only wanted to address the corruption in our country. I want those that were responsible for this tragedy to be held accountable for what they did. I am initiating this action in order to come up with a retainer for an attorney in order to seek justice. Suing these individuals wont bring my son back, but it will hold these demons accountable for what they did. It is my hope that this action will also make it possible for the hundreds of other patriotic Americans who were also damaged to get justice as well. Thank you so much for helping me in the fight. I have posted several videos on Tic Tok about this story. They have gained a lot of views and I have tremendous support. Here is the link to my account. www.tiktok.com/@danuary6th1