Justice for Mahendra Patel

Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,

We are reaching out on behalf of Mahendra Patel, a devoted father, husband, small business owner and retired engineer, who has recently faced a devastating and wrongful accusation of kidnapping. The accusation and the events that followed have resulted in public vilification. As of today, he is still in jail without bond.

On March 18, 2025, Mahendra was shopping for Tylenol for his mother. He is the primary caregiver for his mother. While in the Walmart pharmacy section, he asked another shopper if she knew where the Tylenol was located. She started to show him where the Tylenol was located when Mahendra thought her child was falling and attempted to assist. When Mahendra realized she was not handicapped and did not need assistance, he simply moved back and continued searching for the Tylenol. He even asked another associate for help locating the Tylenol and paid for it with a credit card. Mahendra left the store slowly and casually, even stopping to show the shopper that he had found the Tylenol when their paths crossed again at the checkout area. What happened after that was a spiral of unnecessary events.

Mahendra was arrested 3 days later which resulted in leaving his mom home alone through the night until he was able to call family and friends from jail the next morning. The initial police press report stated that he was arrested for kidnapping and had fled the store. A representative for the Acworth Police did a media interview in uniform, reiterating how terrifying and scary the situation is. The accuser and their family members continued to speak to the media condemning Mahendra, while Mahendra, unable to defend himself, remained in jail.

While Mahendra was being held in jail and unable to clear his name, the misleading story and mugshot spread widely. However, recent video footage from Walmart proves Mahendra’s innocence. It has now been widely viewed and the events in the video do not match the representations made by the police department and the accuser. Still most people saw only the initial misleading reports.

Link to view the full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4Pg3RvVwCk

We are now in a fight to get Mahendra released from jail, clear his name, and help him rebuild his life.

Your Donations will help Mahendra cover overwhelming legal fees and court costs. With your help, Mahendra can begin to rebuild. Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings him one step closer to justice and peace of mind.

Please share this campaign, donate, and help us spread the word.

— Mahendra’s Family