Virginia "Mimi" Acree, of blessed memory, passed away September 24, 2017. As she lay dying, just one month shy of her 101st birthday, her last wish was that her family continue doing whatever it takes to get justice for Jennifer. In conjunction with the Fannin County Sheriff's Office, Red Rabbit Justice Productions, is offering a $10,000 reward for new information leading directly to the arrest and conviction of Jennifer's murderer(s). We are seeking to raise the reward to $50,000.

A Cold Case Docu-Series:

On Mothers Day 2002, 28 year-old Jennifer Harris went out around 8 pm to meet a friend. Six days later she was found naked and dead in the Red River. Attorney and filmmaker Barry Wernick sets out seeking justice for his wife's sister by accompanying his father-in-law, and a former detective in exploring a small town police department and rural county's sheriff's office's botched investigation. But as a new sheriff takes office, there is renewed hope that finally there will be "Justice for Jennifer."

