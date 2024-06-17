Support for LTC Larry Brock

Goal:
USD $35,000
Raised:
USD $13,830
LTC Larry Brock was prosecuted and sentenced for peacefully and patriotically protesting the theft of the 2020 election. He recently emerged from federal prison and needs our support getting back on his feet. On January 6th, LTC Larry Brock protected the police and urged protestors to be respectful yet was still sentenced by the Biden Regime. While in prison, LTC Larry Brock spent one-third of his sentence in the hole for urging his fellow protestors to remain loyal to President Trump. Upon release LC Brock urged Americans to call their Congressmen and Senators and demand they free the J6 political prisoners. Please provide whatever support you can. God bless you and God bless America.
Thank you for your service. If applicable, please update the "Donate to the Legal Fund" link on your home page at larrybrockjr.com as it's invalid on Nov. 10, 2024. The Blog page "Donate" is okay.
What was done to you and many others is an absolute disgrace on our country. Those, including Liz Chaney, need to be tried and held accountable for their lies that sent innocent people to prison. President Trump will get this fixed, day 1.
Larry --- my pray is to ask God to continue to strengthen you and give you the grace you need to overcome this gross & egregious abuse of power by this current regime. I hope with each passing day, you recognize that the injustices that humans heap upon each other, end up making us stronger that we ever would be, had we simply embraced and chosen that path. Hope you are finding peace.
Thank you for suffering for what is righteous. May God continue to bless you, your family, friends and loved ones. I cannot express how grateful I am for courageous people such as yourself. Thank you!
I am so sorry for how you have been treated. God bless you!
Continuing to pray for you Col Brock. Hope you feel supported in some significant way. Also praying for the J6 political prisoners that are still in captivity within the US. What a disgrace. God bless you with strength. He has already blessed you with courage.
Best of luck to you!!
Praying for you and your family.
Larry, the Underwood family is praying for you. Thank you for your service to this nation. I am so sorry this government has betrayed you. You are an American hero
Psalm 23:4
August 18th, 2024
On the 20th of August, Tuesday, I will finally be released from BoP custody. I am thankful to everyone that has donated to me. This support is critical as I get back on my feet. I appreciate everything that my fellow patriots have given. Now that will finally be off house arrest, I will begin working to elect President Trump as that is the best thing I can do to help those patriots still trapped in Biden's gulags. Please pray for my career restoration, for my reunification with my son, and for our country to choose wisely on November the 5th. God Bless you, your families, and God bless President Trump.
LTC Larry Brock
5th Allied Political Prisoner of War Wing
June 17th, 2024
Today is the 17th of June and I want to say I am deeply humbled. Thank you for your amazing generosity. I am grateful for every dollar and appreciate what you are doing for me. This will help me stand back up and continue to serve our great nation. I have always and will always keep faith with the American people and appreciate what patriots across this great nation are doing to help support me during this difficult season in my life. God bless all of you.
