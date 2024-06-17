Support for LTC Larry Brock

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver - $ 15.00 USD 29 days ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 15.00 USD 1 month ago 1

Michael Johnson - $ 20.00 USD 2 months ago Thank you for your service. If applicable, please update the "Donate to the Legal Fund" link on your home page at larrybrockjr.com as it's invalid on Nov. 10, 2024. The Blog page "Donate" is okay. 2

Grant - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago What was done to you and many others is an absolute disgrace on our country. Those, including Liz Chaney, need to be tried and held accountable for their lies that sent innocent people to prison. President Trump will get this fixed, day 1. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 15.00 USD 2 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 3 months ago Larry --- my pray is to ask God to continue to strengthen you and give you the grace you need to overcome this gross & egregious abuse of power by this current regime. I hope with each passing day, you recognize that the injustices that humans heap upon each other, end up making us stronger that we ever would be, had we simply embraced and chosen that path. Hope you are finding peace. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 15.00 USD 3 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 4 months ago Thank you for suffering for what is righteous. May God continue to bless you, your family, friends and loved ones. I cannot express how grateful I am for courageous people such as yourself. Thank you! 1

JDub - $ 100.00 USD 4 months ago I am so sorry for how you have been treated. God bless you! 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 30.00 USD 4 months ago 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 15.00 USD 4 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 4 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 5 months ago Continuing to pray for you Col Brock. Hope you feel supported in some significant way. Also praying for the J6 political prisoners that are still in captivity within the US. What a disgrace. God bless you with strength. He has already blessed you with courage. 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 5 months ago Best of luck to you!! 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 5 months ago Praying for you and your family. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 5 months ago Larry, the Underwood family is praying for you. Thank you for your service to this nation. I am so sorry this government has betrayed you. You are an American hero 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 5 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 5 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 1000.00 USD 5 months ago Psalm 23:4 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 15.00 USD 5 months ago 1