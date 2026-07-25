Help Arthur Vamva raise legal funds

After being unjustly expelled from a South African university for defending biblical truth, I discovered my case is part of a much larger global crisis. The institutional networks and leaders responsible for the culture that censored my faith have direct pipelines into major U.S. foundations and elite Western universities. By supporting this Precedent Protection Fund, you are not just funding my legal battle—you are helping to stop a borderless academic agenda that is actively exporting anti-Christian hostility across the world.

Thank you all for your incredible generosity. May God bless you.





Precedent Protection Fund Budget Allocation

To match a heavily funded global academic institution move-for-move across multiple tiers of the justice system, our legal team requires a secure, long-term war chest. Below is how the $500,000 fund will be strategically allocated to ensure we can outlast their financial attrition tactics:

• Senior Counsel & Constitutional Experts – $110,000: Securing top-tier legal advocates to draft arguments and lead oral advocacy before the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court.

• Appellate Court Filings & Trial Records – $35,000: Handling the massive administrative costs of compiling and printing thousands of pages of official high court records and mandatory apex court submissions.

• Official Court Transcription Fees – $20,000: Securing fast-tracked, certified court transcripts from multiple years of hearings.

• Global Precedent & Constitutional Accountability Fund – $285,000: Financing the landmark offensive civil lawsuit to hold the institution directly accountable for systemic violations of religious liberty once the expulsion is overturned, including retaining key experts to testify on the global impacts of institutional overreach.

• Emergency Appellate Contingency & Operational Reserves – $50,000: Safeguarding against unexpected pre-trial motions, interim cost orders, and the multi-year expenses of keeping frontline lawyers in the fight.







To get into contact about any inquires, please feel free to get into direct contact with me through my email address: arthurzvamva@gmail.com