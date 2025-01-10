Support for the Papineau Family





This past November, just weeks before Christmas, our family was blindsided by a decision that shook our lives. My husband, Marc Papineau—a seasoned real estate professional with 14 years of service and an unwavering commitment to his clients—was permanently terminated by the Ottawa Real Estate Board (OREB). The reason? A personal social media post encouraging fathers to rise to the challenge of protecting their children and strengthening their families.

Marc’s message was a heartfelt call to action. While his tone was bold, his words were grounded in love, not hate. He spoke from a place of conviction, challenging men to step up and lead with courage, faith, and integrity—qualities our society desperately needs.

OREB’s response to silence him, stripping away his career and our family’s livelihood, was devastating. It wasn’t just an attack on Marc—it was a chilling reminder of how quickly free speech and fairness can be overshadowed by institutional power.

Why This Matters

This isn’t just about our family. It’s about defending the principles that strengthen our communities:

Freedom of Expression : No one should face career-ending repercussions for sharing personal beliefs respectfully.

: No one should face career-ending repercussions for sharing personal beliefs respectfully. Justice and Accountability: Organizations like OREB must be held accountable for actions that harm individuals and set dangerous precedents.

Organizations like OREB must be held accountable for actions that harm individuals and set dangerous precedents. Upholding Family Values: At the heart of Marc’s message is a truth that deserves a platform: the importance of fathers, family, and the values that create thriving communities.





How You Can Help

We cannot walk this path alone, and we invite you to stand with us:

Donate to the Legal Fund: Legal battles are costly, and your contribution—no matter the size—will directly support our fight for justice. Share Our Story: Help us amplify this message. Share it on social media, with friends, and within your networks. Pray for Us: Your prayers are our greatest source of strength. Please pray for wisdom, justice, and peace as we move forward.

Looking Ahead with Hope

We believe that even in this storm, God is at work. Trials like these can spark meaningful change. They challenge us to stand firm in truth, to defend what is right, and to trust that God’s plans are greater than we can imagine.

As Isaiah 54:17 reminds us: "No weapon formed against you shall prosper, and every tongue which rises against you in judgment you shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is from Me,” says the Lord.

We hold tightly to this promise as we navigate this challenge, trusting that God will use this for His glory and for the restoration of justice.

Your support—whether through donations, sharing this story, or praying with us—means more than words can express. Together, we can stand for truth, rebuild hope, and remind the world that courage and conviction are never in vain.

From our family to yours, thank you for standing with us.



With faith and gratitude,

Ade Nastiti Papineau

On behalf of my husband, Marc, our family, and our community.