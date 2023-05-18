Justice for LAUSD Employees!

LAUSD employees who have been discriminated against and denied their Religious or Medical Exemptions are seeking donations to help with litigation costs. Dan Watkins is our attorney on the front lines, representing LAUSD employees for the denial of our God given Constitutional rights. Dan will be litigating for workplace discrimination, hostile work environment, and retaliation- to name a few!

In August 2021, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) mandated the Covid-19 vaccine for all employees. Hundreds of employees submitted requests for religious or medical exemptions and reasonable accommodations to work in person or remotely. Some "certificated" faculty, teachers, administrators and health and human service employees, were offered the option to work in the hastily created "virtual" academy. But no unvaccinated employees would be permitted to work "in-person at a district facility or campus" despite the willingness of many to continue with health and safety protocols currently in place.

Following the October 2021 deadline, many employees were compelled to retire early, take a leave, or resign, or face disciplinary action and termination because either they were not offered a remote work option, or they refused to accept such a disingenuous "reasonable accommodation." Acknowledged religious and medical exemptions were ignored. LAUSD's position for classified employees was clear: NO JAB, NO JOB!

No attempt was made to retain these employees, some of whom had served the district for decades. To add insult to injury, neither the teachers’ union, nor classified employees’ unions have done much of anything to assist adversely affected employees. In fact, both unions have supported the LAUSD’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate!

In May, June, and October 2022, more than 250 "certificated employees working in the Virtual Academy were notified that they would not have a position for the 2022-2023 school year due to declining enrollment. Administrators were told that there would be no remote option to work the following year and that if they did not get the jab, they would not be permitted to work at all. These employees were also compelled to retire early, take a leave, or resign to avoid disciplinary action and termination. More lost their jobs in Fall 2022, and again in May 2023 following another decline in Virtual Academy enrollment.

Many employees who have not yet been “officially” terminated, were placed on involuntary leave in “Paid as Worked” status by the district. They have no assignment, no classes to teach, are not receiving a paycheck and no longer have health benefits for their families. Affected employees continue to suffer mental anguish, anxiety, and depression resulting from the financial hardships they are experiencing due to lost wages and the loss of health benefits.

After years of dedicated service and loyalty to the district and the students they have served, these LAUSD employees have been discriminated against and segregated from their colleagues. They have been alienated from co-workers, treated unjustly, and denied reasonable due process because of their Covid-19 vaccination status.

Dan Watkins is moving forward with a lawsuit to fight LAUSD for their unlawful terminations and adverse employment actions. It is possible this fight could take 2-3 years before reaching a conclusion. We are raising money to pay for court filing fees, expert witnesses, costs related to depositions, and whatever else we will encounter from LAUSD during this time. We are reaching out to our friends and community members to support our efforts. Your financial support is greatly appreciated. Please give generously as we are in a battle of epic importance.





Photo by LeeLoo the First