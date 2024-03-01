Justice for Lin Marie

Lin Marie has suffered both financially and emotionally for 3 years and counting because on January 6th, 2021, she was part of a peaceful group who traveled to Washington, DC to enjoy her rights as an American citizen and peacefully gather to see President Trump. She was waved into the Capitol Building by the Capitol Police, who were smiling and accommodating. This was the summation of her crime!

After meeting with FBI Agents on January 21, 2021, she had been completely cooperative & forthright, even furnishing evidence from her personal cell phone and computer.

However, nearly 3 years later on February 28, 2024, imagine her trauma when opening her apartment door to find the FBI waiting to arrest her! This hard-working, single mom was charged with one felony count of Obstruction of Justice/Congress, and four misdemeanors: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; and Parading, Picketing, and Demonstrating in a Capital Building---Ironically, the same erroneous charges that have been filed against countless other innocent American Patriots. For Lin Marie, the trauma has been life changing!

She appeared in Federal Court, was released and subsequently told she has to travel back to Washington, DC to continue this legal nightmare. Having to process all the legal ramifications, she was furnished a Public Defender as her legal counsel, since she cannot afford a private attorney. With her legal problems continuing in DC, she stands to incur untold travel expenses associated with future legal proceedings. Living modestly and working hard all her life, Lin Marie doesn’t own a home or property and now finds her livelihood and only means of support in jeopardy.

She has no idea where her financial assistance will come from, as she is forced to fight a legal battle that never should have been. Please help Lin Marie fight this Government overreach! No donation is too small! EVERY DOLLAR is need for her defense. Lin Marie and ALL of us are so grateful to you for taking the time to read this heartfelt request.

May God Bless you all.



