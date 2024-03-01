Campaign Image

Justice for Lin Marie

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $4,970

Campaign created by Tena Carpenter

Campaign funds will be received by Lin Marie Carey

Justice for Lin Marie

 Lin Marie has suffered both financially and emotionally for 3 years and counting because on January 6th, 2021, she was part of a peaceful group who traveled to Washington, DC to enjoy her rights as an American citizen and peacefully gather to see President Trump. She was waved into the Capitol Building by the Capitol Police, who were smiling and accommodating. This was the summation of her crime!

After meeting with FBI Agents on January 21, 2021, she had been completely cooperative & forthright, even furnishing evidence from her personal cell phone and computer. 

However, nearly 3 years later on February 28, 2024, imagine her trauma when opening her apartment door to find the FBI waiting to arrest her! This hard-working, single mom was charged with one felony count of Obstruction of Justice/Congress, and four misdemeanors:  Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; and Parading, Picketing, and Demonstrating in a Capital Building---Ironically, the same erroneous charges that have been filed against countless other innocent American Patriots. For Lin Marie, the trauma has been life changing! 

She appeared in Federal Court, was released and subsequently told she has to travel back to Washington, DC to continue this legal nightmare. Having to process all the legal ramifications, she was furnished a Public Defender as her legal counsel, since she cannot afford a private attorney. With her legal problems continuing in DC, she stands to incur untold travel expenses associated with future legal proceedings. Living modestly and working hard all her life, Lin Marie doesn’t own a home or property and now finds her livelihood and only means of support in jeopardy. 

She has no idea where her financial assistance will come from, as she is forced to fight a legal battle that never should have been. Please help Lin Marie fight this Government overreach! No donation is too small!  EVERY DOLLAR is need for her defense. Lin Marie and ALL of us are so grateful to you for taking the time to read this heartfelt request.

May God Bless you all.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

pb
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

God BLESS you, Lin Marie! Don't hesitate to turn to Him in your own heartfelt prayer, as we're doing with you and for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

This a complete travesty and inversion of earthly "justice." Jesus, sun of justice have Mercy on us!

Alexandra Sulecki
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

God bless you Lin Marie! I'm praying this is over soon.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Lin Marie, you are in my prayers for a swift resolution to this insanity.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
10 months ago

Carol A Manning
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Freedom Lover
$ 85.00 USD
10 months ago

This is the Lord's battle.

Barry Hoey
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Paula Sterner
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous
$ 400.00 USD
10 months ago

It's too much and it's gone too far

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

you are not alone, my sister in Christ your family in Christ is coming to the rescue

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Could be me.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo