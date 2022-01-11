Justice for Kaiser Employees

We are united! Employees of KP who have been discriminated against and denied their religious exemptions are seeking donations to help with litigation costs. We are fighting against an opponent with endless resources and teams of attorneys. Dan Watkins is our attorney on the front lines, representing KP health care workers for the denial of our God given Constitutional rights to receive a religious exemption. He will be litigating for work place discrimination, hostile work environment, and retaliation - to name a few! Please give generously as we are in a battle of epic Importance. This group is over 1000-strong! We cannot lose. Thank you for fighting alongside us.

