Justice for Kaiser Employees

We are united!  Employees of KP who have been discriminated against and denied their religious exemptions are seeking donations to help with litigation costs.  We are fighting against an opponent with endless resources and teams of attorneys. Dan Watkins is our attorney on the front lines, representing KP health care workers for the denial of our God given Constitutional rights to receive a religious exemption. He will be litigating for work place discrimination, hostile work environment, and retaliation - to name a few! Please give generously as we are in a battle of epic Importance. This group is over 1000-strong! We cannot lose.  Thank you for fighting alongside us.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Justine Pangallo
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Dizon Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Supporting our friends’ rights!

N Stephens
$ 10.00 USD
2 years ago

In honor of my friend Margasella

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Jamie Wright
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

Daleys
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Yolanda Acuna
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

For God not given us a spirit of fear but of a sound mind.

Chrissy Brady
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

GOD WINS!

Shawna Camp
$ 1000.00 USD
3 years ago

Luke 6:38 - Give, and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you.”

Marilyn Seibert
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

Thank you for standing up for religious freedom. I support you 100%. It’s written in the Constitution and I honor your commitment. Thank you.

Marilyn Seibert
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

Thank you for standing up for religious freedom. I support you 100%. It’s written in the Constitution and I honor your commitment. Thank you.

Brenda Mercado
$ 25.00 USD
3 years ago

Julie Eckroat
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

I’m vaxed and boosted but I respect your rights to resist.

Hex Onyou
$ 100.00 USD
3 years ago

Support freedom!

Shirley Meacham
$ 1500.00 USD
3 years ago

SM 0276

Jessica Benjamin
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

Am a Kaiser Terminated employee myself hoping to KICK OFF this donation site!!!!! Thank you Dan, Peggy and the teams of both involved!!!!!!!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 years ago

God is on your side

