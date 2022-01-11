Justice for Kaiser Employees

Goal:
USD $150,000
Raised:
USD $3,425
Campaign funds will be received by Daniel Watkins
We are united! Employees of KP who have been discriminated against and denied their religious exemptions are seeking donations to help with litigation costs. We are fighting against an opponent with endless resources and teams of attorneys. Dan Watkins is our attorney on the front lines, representing KP health care workers for the denial of our God given Constitutional rights to receive a religious exemption. He will be litigating for work place discrimination, hostile work environment, and retaliation - to name a few! Please give generously as we are in a battle of epic Importance. This group is over 1000-strong! We cannot lose. Thank you for fighting alongside us.
Supporting our friends’ rights!
In honor of my friend Margasella
For God not given us a spirit of fear but of a sound mind.
GOD WINS!
Luke 6:38 - Give, and it will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you.”
Thank you for standing up for religious freedom. I support you 100%. It’s written in the Constitution and I honor your commitment. Thank you.
Thank you for standing up for religious freedom. I support you 100%. It’s written in the Constitution and I honor your commitment. Thank you.
I’m vaxed and boosted but I respect your rights to resist.
Support freedom!
SM 0276
Am a Kaiser Terminated employee myself hoping to KICK OFF this donation site!!!!! Thank you Dan, Peggy and the teams of both involved!!!!!!!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
God is on your side
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.