Justice for Kito

Last week my cousin Marco Antonio Iniquez "Kito" was arrested for a 2016 crime that he did not commit.  He was lied to and pressured into agreeing to the investigators allegations. Kito is the perfect target for our justice system to pin this aging unsolved crime on because he was a minority experiencing homelessness when it occurred.

Kito is a kind, good hearted individual and should not face years or a lifetime in prison just so that our justice system can "solve" a case. He does not have the means to obtain legal representation, and if left in the hands of public defenders, will wait years to prove his innocence. 

Please assist me in raising money so that Kito can obtain the legal help needed to clear his name!

If we can get 1,000 people to donate $20, we can reach our goal! 

