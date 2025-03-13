Help Reunite Abducted Son With His Father

Read our full story, listen to podcasts, follow us on social media, review the UK court footage, and much more all right here: https://linktr.ee/justice4keanu





Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,





After years of fighting to bring my abducted son safely home, we are finally on the brink of reunification! But our journey is far from over. Keanu has endured unimaginable trauma, and as his father I am committed to doing everything in my power to help him heal, rebuild, and move forward into a brighter future.





Keanu’s childhood has been shattered by neglect, abuse, and separation. Though we are finally on the path to being reunited, the emotional scars left by these experiences, from being internationally abducted, severely neglected, starved, and deprived of his loving father for over 18 months, run deep.





While I will do everything in my power to give him the love he needs, he will also require professional support to recover from the trauma he has endured. As a father, I want nothing more than to see my son thrive, but I know that this will require significant resources, both emotional and financial.





I am asking for your help to ensure that Keanu has access to the therapy, counseling, and the specialized care he needs. Every child deserves a chance at a safe and loving future. For Keanu, that future will require time, support, and dedicated care.





Here’s how your donations will be used:





Legal Expenses: We have one final hearing to go and must raise $6500 to retain our legal representation. This is presently the most immediate concern and is the absolute priority. Support is urgently needed.



Therapy & Counseling: Keanu, once returned, will need regular therapy to process the trauma he experienced during his abduction and time in unsafe conditions. Professional support is essential for him to rebuild trust and emotional well-being.



Educational Support: Keanu is an incredibly bright child and I couldn't be prouder! But fearing the risk of him being abducted again and knowing he'll need special one-on-one attention, I have decided homeschooling is the best solution for at least the first year home with me as he settles into his routine and we rebuild our relationship. As a professional educator for over 15 years, I am in a unique position to do this effectively. This means reducing my work hours and less income, so some of your donation will help offset the loss.



Keanu is an incredibly bright child and I couldn't be prouder! But fearing the risk of him being abducted again and knowing he'll need special one-on-one attention, I have decided homeschooling is the best solution for at least the first year home with me as he settles into his routine and we rebuild our relationship. As a professional educator for over 15 years, I am in a unique position to do this effectively. This means reducing my work hours and less income, so some of your donation will help offset the loss. General Living Expenses: As a single father who just spent a fortune in family court, I need assistance with the financial burden of raising a child with special needs due to the trauma he’s suffered, including therapy costs, travel for appointments, and other necessary services while I pay off the debts accrued from attorney costs.



Reuniting with Keanu in the near future will be the greatest victory of my life, but the journey we now face will require all of us—his family, friends, and community—to stand together and ensure that he has the tools and resources to recover and thrive. He deserves nothing less.





Every dollar raised will go directly toward ensuring that Keanu receives the care he needs, from therapy to support services, to give him the best chance at healing and building an overdue life with his dad. Which is exactly what he wants.





I am so grateful for any contribution, no matter the size. Your generosity will help make a profound difference in my son’s ability to heal from the trauma he has endured. Thank you for being part of this journey. Together, we can give Keanu the love, care, and future he deserves.





With gratitude,

David & Keanu