JUSTICE 4 JOHN Q

A Campaign for Truth, Redemption, and Correcting a wrongful conviction.

Jonathan “John Q” Quaweay has spent 17 years fighting for a second chance after what he maintains was a wrongful conviction based on police misconduct .

But this story is bigger than prison.

It’s about transformation.

During incarceration, John Q turned pain into purpos educating himself with relentless studies mentoring others, and rebuilding his life through discipline, faith, and personal growth. While the system kept him locked away, he never stopped evolving.

Now we’re fighting to bring his story to the public.

Our campaign shares real prison phone calls, legal concerns, rehabilitation, and documentary-style episodes so people can hear directly from John Q and decide for themselves.

We ask one thing:

Watch the videos. Follow the journey. Share the story.

If his story touches your heart, please donate to help hire a counseled attorney to first give John Q credited time serve for his lost parole opportunity which effectively ends his incarceration term . Then the remainig amount starts the process of legal review, on the newly discovered forensic evidence of questionabe documents signatures.

Jutice does not correct itself.

People correct it.

Follow & Support:

YouTube: Justice4JohnQ

Facebook: Justice4JohnQ

Tictok :Justice4JohnQ

Website: Justice4JohnQ.info

#Justice4JohnQ #WrongfulConviction #PrisonReform #SecondChance #BringJohnQHome



