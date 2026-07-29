GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

justice4eric

Goal$75,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmy Richie

Fundraiser funds will be received by Guy Mezger

justice4eric

Eric Ryan Roberts

A Life Built From Determination

A Family Created From Love

A Sentence Out of Proportion


Eric Ryan Roberts is serving 30 years in a violent medium security level federal prison for a non-violent marijuana-related conviction—his first and only offense. Federal prosecutors charged him under the Continuing Criminal Enterprise (CCE) statute, commonly known as the "drug kingpin" law, despite Eric having no cartel, no criminal organization, and no prior record. Never having been in trouble with the law before, Eric faced a federal system where defendants who choose to go to trial routinely receive sentences many times longer than those who plead guilty. Eric, still trusting in our legal system refused to plead guilty to a crime he didn't commit and was certain justice would prevail. He was wrong.


The prosecutor pursuing the case against Eric had to bring it to 3 different venues to find a District Attorney willing to prosecute. The first 2 districts refused to prosecute Eric because the alleged offense was so minor and it didn't serve the public's interest.


Even the judge who sentenced him openly criticized the mandatory sentence from the bench, but his hands were tied, because of the charge, the judge had no discretion under the law.


Eric's release date is August 7, 2048, when he'll be 78 years old. His ten-year-old daughter, Ryan, will turn 35 that day, having spent her entire childhood without her father.


Eric survived severe childhood abuse and built a remarkable life: he earned multiple black belts, professionally wrestled in Japan, and created thriving businesses that employed dozens in the Dallas area. His real legacy is the family he created everywhere he went, giving people jobs when they were unemployed, lending money for rent, mentoring young people, and becoming the safe haven he never had as a child.


Now he's housed with violent offenders at FCI Talladega despite zero disciplinary issues or the fact that there were no victims in Eric's case. We're fighting to bring him home through a 2255 motion, appellate work, and presidential clemency. Every dollar goes directly toward his legal battle to come home, while his daughter still needs him.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve