Legal Support for Farris “Butch” Chapman

Farris “Butch” Chapman was arrested on July 2nd after a situation where he was defending himself. Our family is standing together in faith, believing for justice, strength, and truth as he faces the legal challenges ahead.





We are raising funds solely to secure the legal support he needs — including attorney fees, court costs, and essential resources to ensure his story is heard clearly and fairly. All contributions will go directly toward these legal expenses. No funds will be used for personal or family benefit, and the family holds no liability for any donations received.





Your generosity helps lighten the burden and moves us closer to a just outcome. If you feel led to give, pray, or share this page, please know our family is deeply grateful. Thank you for supporting Butch and lifting him up during this difficult time.