Justice, Jobs & Production Recovery

Support for Legal Preparation and Asset Recovery





About the Project

I am a participant in and a consultant to the affected industry enterprises in an important legal matter currently being investigated in Kazakhstan, related to numerous abuses within the structures of state economic operators officially identified by the investigation in 2023.

My experience in implementing numerous industry development programs has enabled me to organize significant facts, events, and supporting evidence, as the shutdown of several key regional enterprises resulted in the loss of thousands of jobs. Particularly affected were enterprises in the light and leather industries, which had previously maintained stable supplies of various semi-processed raw materials to manufacturers in Italy, Spain, Germany, Türkiye, India, and China (leather, light manufacturing, and automotive industries).

A substantial body of new evidentiary materials has already been collected for further legal assessment, protection of violated rights, and preparation of claims for damages. With regard to certain assets, investigations conducted by state authorities cover the activities of individuals involved in previously investigated corruption cases dating back to 2016–2018. Several enterprises that had been unlawfully transferred have already been returned to temporary state ownership in extremely poor condition. Naturally, restoring these enterprises will require significant resources and external investment.

Therefore, the next important stage requires professional legal and organizational support to prepare and submit the collected materials to specialized international organizations engaged in the recovery of distressed enterprises and the return of unlawfully transferred assets.

Why Support Is Needed Now

Complex financial and legal matters require more than evidence alone. Moving from collected materials to practical action requires resources for:

independent legal verification of documents and materials, as well as additional legal consultations; additional review and systematization of the evidence; preparation of professional documentation; initiation of additional legal measures aimed at protecting violated rights and preparing potential claims for compensation; translation services and visa-related support.

Campaign Goal

The goal is to ensure the proper and timely completion of the process required to obtain a decision from specialized international organizations regarding the further support of these projects. This will help maximize opportunities to attract international investment for the restoration of production facilities whose products have already demonstrated demand both within Kazakhstan and abroad.

What Has Already Been Done

A substantial amount of material has been collected and systematically organized, including information from supervisory and anti-corruption authorities. An initial analysis of the circumstances has been completed. A foundation has been prepared for professional legal assessment. Appeals have been submitted to supervisory and anti-corruption authorities concerning identified abuses committed by specific individuals.

Use of Funds

All funds raised will be used exclusively for activities related to the legal preparation and support of the project, including:

legal consultations and verification of materials; preparation and organization of documentation; obtaining expert opinions; initiation of additional legal measures; visa-related and administrative expenses, as well as translation of the required documentation.

Transparency

Regular updates will be provided regarding:

completed stages of the project; how the funds have been used; results achieved through cooperation with professional organizations.

Why This Matters

This initiative is not only about protecting the rights of individual enterprises. These are major industrial facilities whose products and supply chains supported numerous manufacturers across related industries, primarily in Europe and Asia. Pilot shipments were also carried out to the United States. The requested support will help create the conditions necessary to restore previous levels of employment and regional economic activity while reinforcing the principles of legality and accountability.

Important Note

The managerial capacity and skilled workforce of these enterprises have been preserved. In various sectors of the economy, there are already precedents for successful industrial recovery. Recent developments also confirm the possibility of recovering unlawfully transferred assets or obtaining compensation for their value through existing legal procedures.

Every contributor to this campaign will be acknowledged. Supporters will receive project updates, expressions of appreciation, and symbolic rewards depending on their level of participation.

Thank you for your attention and support.

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*All images are screenshots from publicly available sources and are provided for informational purposes only. Links to the corresponding sources are provided below:

https://www.gov.kz/memleket/entities/afm/press/news/details/640516?lang=ru ; https://youtu.be/vtJ2jFCpKZo?is=0PizPoPOQT2VjICi ;

https://kapital.kz/gosudarstvo/120131/investitsionnyy-fond-kazakhstana-vernuli-gosudarstvu.html ;

https://youtu.be/pcOn_jrkKmU?is=PAvgwCFGueebwp6I ;

https://youtu.be/Pg5irhnYsQI?is=30-Jq3tDAseTWXwO



