Justice for William E Lynch Wrongful Arrest

Update 7/21/2026: Today I paid a lawyer $500 to review our case for the civil rights violation. Once he reviews it, he will send it off to an expert for evaluation who charges anywhere from $1500-$3500 to make sure we have a solid case. These funds will go towards that. Thank you so much. We are incredibly grateful for your generosity 🙏💕

-Flannery





On Memorial Day, May 26, 2025, my father, William E. Lynch, a 74-year-old retiree living on a fixed Social Security income, was wrongfully arrested by the Adairsville Police Department.





He served his community for decades and has never given anyone reason to doubt his character.





We are pursuing a civil rights violation lawsuit on his behalf, but the legal process requires attorney’s fees and expert case review costs. Any support toward these legal expenses is deeply appreciated as we fight for accountability and justice.





You can also support him by purchasing his book “The Pigs Ate My Little Brother” by William E. Lynch - Available on Amazon or Barnes & Noble